Tamale Teaching Hospital ( TTH ) Crisis : Time for Firm Action, Not Negotiation

Dr.Jabil Sayibu ,Financial Economist and Policy Analyst

The recent strike and suspension of critical services at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) are a gross betrayal of public trust. In a region where access to healthcare is already under pressure, this act of collective withdrawal by medical staff has not only endangered lives, but it has also violated both legal obligations and the ethical codes by which medical professionals are bound.

Legal and Ethical Breach

The actions of the striking doctors stand in direct contravention of the Labor Act, 2003 (Act 651), specifically Section 168, which prohibits strikes in “essential services” unless all avenues of dispute resolution have been exhausted. The Ghana Medical and Dental Council’s Code of Ethics also explicitly outlines that doctors must “make the care of the patient their first concern” and must never allow industrial action to place lives at risk.

Furthermore, the Hippocratic Oath, to which every doctor swears allegiance, implores them to “apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures that are required,” and not to “knowingly do harm.” By abandoning their posts, these doctors have violated both the spirit and letter of that oath.

Management Failure

The crisis also exposes a glaring failure in leadership at the hospital's highest levels. Management’s inability to mediate tensions, communicate effectively with staff, and proactively manage labor relations shows a dereliction of administrative duty. In any other sector, such systemic failure would warrant resignations or dismissals. The same must apply here.

A Call to Action

I call on the Honorable Minister of Health to take bold, uncompromising steps:

1. Dismiss all striking doctors who have failed to comply with dispute resolution protocols and violated their ethical and legal obligations.

2. Launch an independent investigation into the failures of hospital management, with the intent of overhauling the entire leadership structure.

3. Recruit new, committed medical professionals, possibly under a national service or emergency hiring program, to ensure uninterrupted service to the people of the Northern Region.

4. Strengthen legal mechanisms to prevent future strikes in the health sector, while expanding platforms for fair grievance redress.

Public Health is Non-Negotiable

Healthcare is not a bargaining chip. While the rights of workers must be protected, those rights cannot come at the cost of human lives. The public good must always prevail over personal or collective grievances, especially in the realm of essential services.

This moment demands courageous leadership. If Ghana is to build a resilient and equitable healthcare system, the government must prove that no one doctor, administrator, or union leader is above the law when public lives hang in the balance.

The people of the northern Region, and indeed all Ghanaians, deserve better. We need decisive action, not deferred responsibility.