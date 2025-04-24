Heavy rainstorm destroys Jumo basic school roof, several houses affected 

A violent rainstorm has ripped off the Jumo Basic School in the Buffiama Electoral Area of the Wa East District, leaving hundreds of school children without classrooms.

The rainstorm also caused substantial damage to over 25 houses in the Jumo community, rendering many people homeless.

Mr Moses Kankpan, the Assembly Member for the area, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Jumo, said the storm ripped off the entire roof of a six-unit classroom block and severely damaged a newly constructed Junior High School (JHS) block.

The JHS block, which was almost completed and yet to be commissioned, suffered major structural damage.

Mr Kankpan said the rainstorm, which lasted for about an hour, had affected academic activities in the school.

He indicated that the storm had left the residents in a state of despair following the destruction it caused in the community.

“We are now devastated. The roof of the primary school is gone, and the new JHS classroom we were working on has been badly affected. Many families are also without homes to live in,” Mr Kankpan said.

According to Mr Kankpan, most affected households are now seeking temporary refuge with relatives.

He, therefore, appealed to the government, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), and individuals to come to the aid of the Jumo community.

“We need some support. The children have nowhere to learn, and many families have lost their homes and belongings.

Relief items, including roofing materials, boards, cement, and financial support, are needed to put the school back before school reopens,” Mr Kankpan appealed.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has assessed the extent of the damage but has yet to extend any support to the community.

