ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Heavy rainstorm destroys Jumo basic school roof, several houses affected 

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
Disaster Heavy rainstorm destroys Jumo basic school roof, several houses affected
THU, 24 APR 2025

A violent rainstorm has ripped off the Jumo Basic School in the Buffiama Electoral Area of the Wa East District, leaving hundreds of school children without classrooms.

The rainstorm also caused substantial damage to over 25 houses in the Jumo community, rendering many people homeless.

Mr Moses Kankpan, the Assembly Member for the area, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Jumo, said the storm ripped off the entire roof of a six-unit classroom block and severely damaged a newly constructed Junior High School (JHS) block.

The JHS block, which was almost completed and yet to be commissioned, suffered major structural damage.

Mr Kankpan said the rainstorm, which lasted for about an hour, had affected academic activities in the school.

He indicated that the storm had left the residents in a state of despair following the destruction it caused in the community.

“We are now devastated. The roof of the primary school is gone, and the new JHS classroom we were working on has been badly affected. Many families are also without homes to live in,” Mr Kankpan said.

According to Mr Kankpan, most affected households are now seeking temporary refuge with relatives.

He, therefore, appealed to the government, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), and individuals to come to the aid of the Jumo community.

424202544143-swnaqedp5k-social-rainstorm-destruction-1-1024x767

“We need some support. The children have nowhere to learn, and many families have lost their homes and belongings.

Relief items, including roofing materials, boards, cement, and financial support, are needed to put the school back before school reopens,” Mr Kankpan appealed.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has assessed the extent of the damage but has yet to extend any support to the community.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us — Mahama 'Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us' — Mahama

2 hours ago

Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls

2 hours ago

Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her dethroned” — Paramount Chief of Lower Axim warns "Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her deth...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong message "Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba" — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong...

2 hours ago

Ill lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you - President Mahama tells Appointees 'I'll lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you' - Pres...

2 hours ago

One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo — NDC Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo —...

3 hours ago

Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens application May 5 Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens applicatio...

3 hours ago

NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested ​​​​​​​NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested

3 hours ago

FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line