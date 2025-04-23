ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi Mayor King Zuba honoured with Ceremonial Guard of Honour

General News Kumasi Mayor King Zuba honoured with Ceremonial Guard of Honour
WED, 23 APR 2025

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, was today honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Metro Guard, marking a significant milestone in his assumption of office.

The symbolic event formally affirmed his full entry into the role of Mayor of Kumasi. A central highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the mayor’s chain of office—a powerful emblem of civic pride, tradition, and the authority bestowed upon him. Worn during official engagements, the chain represents unity, respect, and a pledge to serve the entire community beyond political lines.

A 30-member contingent of the Metro Guard, led by Sergeant Asamoah Mensah, staged a colourful parade in full ceremonial display, underscoring the dignity and esteem associated with the mayoral office.

The Mayor was guided through the day’s activities by Metro Coordinating Director, Mr. Francis Dwira Darko, who also presented the official handing-over report to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

As part of the proceedings, Hon. Boadi was formally introduced to the various heads of departments and units under the assembly. These engagements set the tone for collaborative efforts aimed at advancing development in Kumasi.

In his address, the Mayor reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people of Kumasi and Ghana at large. With the ceremonial Guard of Honour behind him and the weight of the mayor’s chain of office upon his shoulders, Hon. Boadi begins his tenure with a strong message of unity, integrity, and commitment to progress.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Were sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance — NPP begs Ghanaians "We're sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance" — NPP begs Ghanaian...

47 minutes ago

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah NPP post-election thank you tour not a subtle attempt to make Bawumia 2028 candi...

51 minutes ago

Election 2024: Mahama won because 2.1 million NPP supporters didn’t vote – Bawumia Election 2024: Mahama won because 2.1 million NPP supporters didn’t vote – Bawum...

58 minutes ago

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour Repeal LI 2462, declare state of emergency in galamsey areas — GJA to government

1 hour ago

Dr. Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, President Mahama appoints Bawah Abdulai new CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital

1 hour ago

We haven’t detained our officers accused of wrongfully arresting a judge — Police We haven’t detained our officers accused of wrongfully arresting a judge — Polic...

1 hour ago

President Mahama crippling Ghana’s democracy; NPP will fight his dictatorship — Ahiagbah President Mahama crippling Ghana’s democracy; NPP will fight his dictatorship — ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’ Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’

2 hours ago

Heres Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s response to Senior Police Officer’s petition seeking her removal Here's Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s response to Senior Police Officer’s pe...

2 hours ago

Heres Chief Justice’s Gertrude Torkornoo response to private citizens petition seeking her removal Here's Chief Justice’s Gertrude Torkornoo response to private citizen's petition...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line