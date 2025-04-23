Kumasi Mayor King Zuba honoured with Ceremonial Guard of Honour

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, was today honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Metro Guard, marking a significant milestone in his assumption of office.

The symbolic event formally affirmed his full entry into the role of Mayor of Kumasi. A central highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the mayor’s chain of office—a powerful emblem of civic pride, tradition, and the authority bestowed upon him. Worn during official engagements, the chain represents unity, respect, and a pledge to serve the entire community beyond political lines.

A 30-member contingent of the Metro Guard, led by Sergeant Asamoah Mensah, staged a colourful parade in full ceremonial display, underscoring the dignity and esteem associated with the mayoral office.

The Mayor was guided through the day’s activities by Metro Coordinating Director, Mr. Francis Dwira Darko, who also presented the official handing-over report to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

As part of the proceedings, Hon. Boadi was formally introduced to the various heads of departments and units under the assembly. These engagements set the tone for collaborative efforts aimed at advancing development in Kumasi.

In his address, the Mayor reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people of Kumasi and Ghana at large. With the ceremonial Guard of Honour behind him and the weight of the mayor’s chain of office upon his shoulders, Hon. Boadi begins his tenure with a strong message of unity, integrity, and commitment to progress.