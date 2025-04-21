Police update on first year student of UEW who committed suicide over broken heart

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has been thrown into shock following the tragic death of a Level 100 student from the Department of Theatre Arts on Wednesday, April 16.

The deceased student, identified as Nicholas Kumi, is suspected to have taken his own life over an alleged broken heart. His body was discovered by police at the GUSS Hostel on the university’s North Campus after the institution reported the incident.

Distraught students gathered in small groups across campus, discussing the tragic news, visibly shaken by the loss of their colleague.

Many students who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) did so on condition of anonymity, expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

They noted that the deceased could have confided in a close friend or sought help from a counsellor, describing the incident as deeply regrettable.

When contacted, ACP Ibrahim Opoku, the Effutu Divisional Police Commander, confirmed the incident in an interview with the GNA. He said that on Wednesday, April 16, at around 17:45 hours, three officers from the university’s security directorate, led by Mr. Charles Martin, reported the matter to the Effutu West Police.

A team of officers, led by Divisional Crime Officer ASP George Quainoo, was dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the body of a male student aged about 20 wearing a blue and white tracksuit was found hanging with a blue sponge tied around his neck and fastened to the top of a washroom shower pole,” ACP Opoku said.

He stated that no signs of physical assault were found to suggest foul play. Among the items retrieved at the scene were a green rubber bucket, a small dark plastic table, an ash-colored HP laptop, a pair of Crocs sandals, an empty exercise book, and a suicide note.

According to ACP Opoku, the note indicated that the deceased had taken his life due to a broken heart involving his girlfriend, named Wendy.

He said the body has been deposited at the Winneba Municipal Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Further developments will be communicated,” he added.

ACP Opoku urged students to seek help from their institution’s counselling services and to never consider suicide as a solution.