Supervisor jailed three years for stealing sewing machines 

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old supervisor to three years imprisonment for stealing two industrial sewing machines worth GHC5,000 each from a warehouse at Spintex in Accra.

Mohammed Salisu pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft.

The court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah discharged Mahama Shitu, Salisu’s co-defendant, on charges of conspiracy and unlawful entry after Salisu admitted to acting alone and only asking Shitu to help transport the stolen items.

The prosecution led by Inspector Shiela Tetteh said the complainant, a businesswoman resides in Sakumono.

Inspector Tetteh stated that Salisu previously worked as a supervisor at the complainant's bakery and restaurant and lived in Nungua.

He described Shitu as a tailor residing in Adegonno, Nungua.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the theft of a “Motor King” valued at GHC39,000 in October 2024, suspecting Salisu.

Salisu was arrested and later released on bail.

The prosecution said that same night, Salisu, using the complainant’s warehouse keys, stole the sewing machines and fled, packing his belongings and leaving the jurisdiction.

Efforts to locate Salisu proved unsuccessful until February 28, 2025, when Shitu was captured on CCTV with Salisu and subsequently arrested at the Sakumono Police Station.

Shitu led the police to Agona Swedru where Salisu was seeking refuge, but the suspect fled upon spotting the police.

On March 3, 2025, Salisu was tracked and arrested at Nungua.

In his caution statement, Salisu admitted to selling the sewing machines for GHC2,000 in Togo but failed to provide information on the buyer.

Shitu told police he was unaware the machines were taken without the owner’s consent.

GNA