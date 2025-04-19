ModernGhana logo
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo should have resigned by now — Prof Khalid

  Sat, 19 Apr 2025
Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Mahmud Sharif Khalid, has said Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo should have stepped down from her position amidst ongoing controversies.

His remarks come as debates surrounding the Chief Justice’s potential removal. A poll by Global InfoAnalytics show that majority of Ghanaians want the CJ removed.

Speaking on the matter on Channel One TV‘s The Big Issue on Saturday April 19 , Prof Khalid stated, “If I were her, based on the conventions and observations with what has been happening over the years, I would have honourably resigned and walked away.

“I wouldn’t even stay to ignite this drama.”

According to Prof Khalid, the situation is not unprecedented, as similar actions have occurred in the past.

“The precedent was set a very long time ago, and I don’t understand why we are discussing it now,” Prof. Khalid said.

He referenced the removal of Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commissioner whose conditions of service and stature of office were comparable to those of a Court of Appeals judge.

“That has happened before. It is nothing new under the sun,” he added.

