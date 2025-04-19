ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GEA Boss Margaret Ansei highlights GEA’s commitment to creating 250,000 jobs with Mastercard Foundation Support

  Sat, 19 Apr 2025
Social News GEA Boss Margaret Ansei highlights GEA’s commitment to creating 250,000 jobs with Mastercard Foundation Support
SAT, 19 APR 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, has reaffirmed the agency's strong commitment to its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, emphasising its vital role in driving youth employment and economic growth in Ghana.

Ms. Margaret Ansei , who led a high-powered GEA delegation on a familiarisation and working visit to the Mastercard Foundation Ghana office, described the Foundation's interventions as “life-changing” and instrumental in alleviating poverty across the country. The visit also served as a platform to assess the progress of the ongoing BizBox Project, a flagship initiative under the GEA-Mastercard Foundation partnership.

“We expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the many beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed by the Foundation’s innovative projects,” Ms. Margaret Ansei shared in a Facebook post. “We also commended the dedication of the Country Director Rica Rwigamba and her team — especially Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship, and Joseph Boateng, Lead for Access to Market — in advancing our shared goal of improving standards of living.”

The partnership between the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Mastercard Foundation is targeted at creating 250,000 dignified and fulfilling jobs for young people in Ghana by 2027. Significantly, the initiative prioritizes inclusion, with 70% of the opportunities reserved for women and 10% for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Ms. Margaret Ansei was accompanied by key members of the GEA team, including Ms. Habiba Sumani, Director of MSME Development; Mrs. Philomena Norman, Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Directorate; Ms. Antonia Assimeh Zigah, National Project Coordinator; and Mrs. Mary Nkrumah Inusah, Partnership Coordinator.

The visit, according to GEA, not only deepened collaboration between the two institutions but also reinforced their mutual vision of building a more inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana.

The Mastercard Foundation continues to support transformative projects across education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, with a strong focus on youth empowerment and gender equality.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

3 hours ago

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

3 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

3 hours ago

Kwahu Business Forum: Well support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives and technical support — President Mahama Kwahu Business Forum: 'We'll support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives ...

3 hours ago

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) President Mahama trying to set new tone comparing what led to his loss in 2016 –...

3 hours ago

E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today

3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

3 hours ago

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the horns — Senyo Hosi Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the h...

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line