GEA Boss Margaret Ansei highlights GEA’s commitment to creating 250,000 jobs with Mastercard Foundation Support

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, has reaffirmed the agency's strong commitment to its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, emphasising its vital role in driving youth employment and economic growth in Ghana.

Ms. Margaret Ansei , who led a high-powered GEA delegation on a familiarisation and working visit to the Mastercard Foundation Ghana office, described the Foundation's interventions as “life-changing” and instrumental in alleviating poverty across the country. The visit also served as a platform to assess the progress of the ongoing BizBox Project, a flagship initiative under the GEA-Mastercard Foundation partnership.

“We expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the many beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed by the Foundation’s innovative projects,” Ms. Margaret Ansei shared in a Facebook post. “We also commended the dedication of the Country Director Rica Rwigamba and her team — especially Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship, and Joseph Boateng, Lead for Access to Market — in advancing our shared goal of improving standards of living.”

The partnership between the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Mastercard Foundation is targeted at creating 250,000 dignified and fulfilling jobs for young people in Ghana by 2027. Significantly, the initiative prioritizes inclusion, with 70% of the opportunities reserved for women and 10% for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Ms. Margaret Ansei was accompanied by key members of the GEA team, including Ms. Habiba Sumani, Director of MSME Development; Mrs. Philomena Norman, Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Directorate; Ms. Antonia Assimeh Zigah, National Project Coordinator; and Mrs. Mary Nkrumah Inusah, Partnership Coordinator.

The visit, according to GEA, not only deepened collaboration between the two institutions but also reinforced their mutual vision of building a more inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana.

The Mastercard Foundation continues to support transformative projects across education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, with a strong focus on youth empowerment and gender equality.