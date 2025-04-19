Margaret Naana Ackom unanimously confirmed as DCE for Gomoa East

Margaret Naana Ackom has been unanimously confirmed as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, making history as the first woman to hold the position since the district’s creation.

All 18 members of the assembly—comprising elected representatives and government appointees—voted in favour of her nomination, giving her a 100% endorsement during the confirmation exercise.

In her acceptance speech, Madam Ackom expressed deep appreciation for the confidence shown in her and pledged to work collaboratively with assembly members, traditional leaders, and stakeholders to bring meaningful development to the district.

“I’m humbled by the trust placed in me. I will work tirelessly to bring development to every corner of Gomoa East,” she stated.

She also outlined several pressing challenges that require immediate attention, including inadequate school infrastructure, poor road networks, limited access to potable water, and insufficient hospital facilities.

Madam Ackom extended her gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for her appointment and assured constituents of her commitment to inclusive and results-driven leadership.

Prior to her nomination, she served as the Deputy Director of Welfare for the Central Region of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).