Power outages: 'Weija-Gbawe residents sleeping in darkness for several days, take immediate actions' — MP tells ECG, GRIDCo

  Fri, 18 Apr 2025
FRI, 18 APR 2025
Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has issued a strong call to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and the Ministry of Energy to urgently resolve persistent and unannounced power outages that have plagued the area in recent months.

In a press release dated April 17, 2025, the MP described the situation as dire, stating that residents of the Weija-Gbawe Constituency have been enduring “continuous outages for more than four days and in certain instances, even longer” without any prior notice or explanation.

“These unplanned outages occur without prior notice or communication… causing widespread disruption to households, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and businesses,” the MP stated. “The consequences are dire, hampering economic activity, endangering lives and compromising the delivery of essential services.”

Hon. Shaib emphasized that while the power crisis is a nationwide issue, Weija-Gbawe appears to be bearing the brunt of the problem, with some communities disproportionately affected.

He noted that despite several engagements with ECG officials and reassurances from GRIDCo, no significant progress has been made to alleviate the hardship. “We continue to endure the burden of unreliable electricity supply,” he stressed.

Describing the situation as both urgent and unacceptable, the MP made a “respectful but firm appeal” to the ECG, GRIDCo, and the Ministry of Energy to take immediate and decisive action to permanently address the outages.

“The people of Weija-Gbawe deserve better,” he concluded.

The call comes amid growing frustration among residents and business owners who say their livelihoods are at risk due to the unpredictable and prolonged power cuts.

