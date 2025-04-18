Ghana Police roll out nationwide security measures for 2025 Easter celebrations

The Ghana Police Service has announced a comprehensive nationwide security plan to ensure the safety and peace of citizens during the 2025 Easter festivities.

In a press release dated April 17, 2025, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police Administration assured the public that robust security arrangements are in place across all regions of the country.

“The Ghana Police Service wishes to inform the general public that comprehensive security measures have been put in place nationwide to ensure a safe and peaceful 2025 Easter celebration,” the statement said.

According to the release, police officers have been strategically deployed along major roads and within communities to maintain law and order during the celebrations. Special focus has also been given to the Kwahu area in the Eastern Region, a popular hotspot for Easter activities, including the renowned Paragliding Festival.

“Special security arrangements have also been made within the Kwahu areas to cover the Paragliding Festival and other scheduled activities,” the statement added.

The Police Service urged the public to be vigilant and cooperate with security personnel. Citizens were advised to report any suspicious activity to help maintain the peace.

“We urge everyone to be security conscious, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police,” it said.

The Police Administration concluded by extending warm Easter wishes to all Ghanaians.

“The Police Administration wishes you a happy Easter.”

This year's Easter celebration is expected to attract thousands of revellers, particularly in the Kwahu area, which is known for its vibrant festivities. The security measures announced are part of ongoing efforts to prevent crime and ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.