NPP blasts Hopeson Adorye over alleged threats to party communicator

  Fri, 18 Apr 2025
FRI, 18 APR 2025

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned alleged threats of assault made by Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a panelist representing Movement for Change, against Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP.

The incident occurred during United Television’s (UTV) Adekye Nsroma morning show, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

In a statement dated April 17 signed by NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah, the party expressed deep concern over the incident and emphasised the importance of safeguarding women’s rights to participate in political discourse without fear of intimidation or violence.

The statement highlighted Ghana’s progress in promoting women’s political participation and called for continued efforts to protect these achievements.

“Ghana has made significant strides in driving women's political participation and amplifying their voices in our national discourse. Threats of assault or actual assault on women for expressing their political views must not be tolerated,” the statement read.

The NPP urged media houses, including UTV, to ensure that their platforms remain spaces for respectful and democratic dialogue. The party called for vigilance against conduct that undermines Ghana’s democratic values and the principle of free speech.

—citinewsroom

