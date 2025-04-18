‘No more neo-colonial deals’ – Minerals Commission warns

Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Andrews Tandoh, has strongly pushed back against claims that Ghana is nationalising its mining sector, insisting the country is rather taking deliberate and strategic steps to secure fairer and more beneficial terms for its people.

“There hasn't been a policy for nationalisation. We are not Burkina Faso. We are not Mali. But we are pushing for indigenisation,” Mr. Tandoh clarified in an interview on Joy News.

His comments come amid public debate over the government's decision not to renew the mining lease of Gold Fields Ghana for the Damang Mine. While some have interpreted this as a move towards nationalisation, Mr. Tandoh explained that the government is focused on creating a more equitable mining regime that prioritises Ghana's interests.

“We support foreign investment. But some of these agreements cannot be in perpetuity. It cannot be forever,” he said. “If you've been given a lease for 30 years and you've worked through the 30 years, it cannot be business as usual. Those neo-colonial types of agreements cannot continue.”

He emphasised that the shift in policy is not a knee-jerk reaction but a calculated strategy to ensure Ghana reaps more from its natural resources.

“This is about Ghana. This is about ensuring our infrastructure, our communities, and our people benefit from what is under their feet,” Mr. Tandoh stated.

He noted that Ghana is open to investors but wants partnerships based on mutual benefit and equity. “We're not saying don't come. We're saying, let's do fair business. Let's look again at what we signed 30 years ago. The times have changed.”

The Minerals Commission, he said, is currently evaluating existing agreements and will continue to advocate for reforms that ensure sustainability and prosperity.

“We are evaluating everything. We are protecting Ghana's future,” he said, adding, “Genuine investors are not afraid of fairness. They are afraid of instability. We are offering structure, fairness, and a clear plan for growth.”

Mr. Tandoh stressed that the current path is a matter of principle and national interest: “This is not abrupt. This is deliberate. It is strategic. And above all, it is for Ghanaians.”

