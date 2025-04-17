“Bawku must and shall rise again” – Overlord of Mamprugu

The Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga

The Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has called on the government to take urgent and decisive steps to restore lasting peace in Bawku, following a wave of violence and destruction in the area.

Speaking at the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu on Thursday, April 17, 2025, the Nayiri expressed deep concern over recent unrest, which he attributed to lawless behavior by some youth who have engaged in acts of arson and attacks on state property.

While commending President John Dramani Mahama for his gesture of goodwill by visiting Bawku and Nalerigu as his first destinations outside Accra, the Nayiri stressed that the time had come for the government to take firm action.

He urged the authorities to hold those responsible for the disturbances accountable, stating that without justice and order, lasting peace would remain elusive.

“The state must not falter in its sovereign duty to maintain law and order, or else Mamprugu shall have no option but to take the necessary measures to safeguard its people should provocations and injustices persist unchecked,” the statement read.

As part of his address, the Nayiri outlined a number of recommendations aimed at restoring stability in the area. These included the deployment of additional security personnel and logistics, empowering security forces to act independently of political influence, and protecting key institutions and economic activities.

He also called for the installation of police posts in Binduri, unification of transport systems, and the establishment of strategic checkpoints to deter further unrest.

The Nayiri concluded by expressing sympathy to the families of all who have lost their lives during the recent violence, including members of the security services. He also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and reiterated the need for peace and justice to prevail in the region.