First 100 Days in Office: Hon. Alhaji Amidu Chinnia Issahaku vs. Hon. Mohammed Issah Bataglia – A Journey of Two Sissala East MPs

Before we dive into our journey, a quick salute: Congratulations to Hon. Adamu Yakubu on your confirmation as MCE for Sissala East. May your tenure be wise and fruitful.

Now, let’s get to the business of comparing action and aspiration, delivery and delay, doing and declaring. The first 100 days of any leader serve as a litmus test, a window into their style, priorities, and capacity.

In Sissala East, the contrast between Hon. Alhaji Amidu Chinnia Issahaku (Jan 7–Apr 17, 2021) and Hon. Mohammed Issah Bataglia (Jan 7–Apr 17, 2025) could not be sharper.

One came with boots on the ground. The other, so far, remains pen on paper.

**Hon. Alhaji Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – The Action Man**

Alhaji Chinnia hit the ground running. His first 100 days weren’t filled with fanfare or flowery speeches, they were lined with boreholes, streetlights, sewing machines, and yes, even snake venom.

He spent his own resources, visited communities, and got things done.

***Key Highlights...***

1. Water & Health

Drilled and handed over 5 boreholes (Sakai, Nabulo, Gwosi Lower, Gbenewisi).

Donated 50 anti-snake venom vials—a first in the municipality’s history.

2. Education & Infrastructure

Donated GH₵5,000 and vehicle tyres to support GES supervision.

Distributed 60 streetlights to schools and education offices.

Completed and handed over a 3-unit classroom block in Bugubelle.

3. Youth & Women Empowerment

Donated 100 sewing machines to young women.

Supported 40 women with GH₵2,000 for soap and sanitizer production training.

4. Community Engagement

Held the first-ever meeting with Fulani chiefs in Sissala East.

Maintained regular engagement with Assembly Members, GES, Ghana Health Service etc...

5. Visibility & Accessibility

Actively attended social functions, thank-you tours, and stayed close to the grassroots.

***Verdict: Fast, focused, and firmly people-first. A doer.***

---Hon. Mohammed Issah Bataglia – The Promises Man---

Bataglia’s first 100 days have been filled with letters written, promises made, and lobbying launched. Admirable effort but so far, results are few and far between.

***Summary of “Achievements”***

1. Energy

Wrote to the Energy Ministry for 18 communities to be connected to the grid—no feedback yet.

2. Education

Lobbied for a 6-unit classroom block at Tarsor Islamic School—construction yet to commence.

Engaged GES to continue Hon. Chinnia’s projects— Great effort but nothing new initiated.

3. Infrastructure

Lobbying to fix the Duu-Bawiesibelle bridge—no funds secured, no timelines announced.

4. Health & Transport

Requested 10 tricycles (some for health-related use)—still pending.

5. Youth Employment

Working on 80 NSS repostings—no confirmed placements yet.

Verdict: Much said, little done. More hope than harvest.

***The Head-to-Head: Who Delivered?***

Final Take: Action or Aspiration?

One gave results; the other gives reassurances.

Hon. Chinnia fed the people; Hon. Bataglia is still setting up the table.

To my NDC brothers and the whole "We Won All Polling Stations" squad, let’s be honest. So far, Hon. Bataglia’s greatest 100-day achievement is you guys reminding everyone about the "11,000 gap" and the ghosts of the fictitious "38%".

***Closing Thought: Will History Repeat or Rewrite Itself?***

There’s still time for Hon. Bataglia to rise to the challenge. But time is a silent judge, and the people are watching. If the pace doesn’t change, Sissala East may be justified in their current whispering of, “We had it better before.”

I shall, In sha Allah, be back....

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu