IGP Yohuno orders officers to use protective gear, armoured escorts amid threats in Bawku

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
The Ghana Police Service has issued new security directives following a disturbing rise in attacks on police personnel and their families in Bawku and surrounding communities in the Upper East Region.

The move comes amid longstanding tensions in the area, which have continued to pose a serious threat to national security and law enforcement operations.

Bawku, a town near Ghana’s northeastern border with Burkina Faso and Togo, has been plagued by periodic outbreaks of violence tied to a protracted chieftaincy dispute and ethnic tensions. Over the years, this unrest has often escalated into deadly confrontations, impacting both civilians and security forces deployed to maintain order.

In the latest developments, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has imposed a temporary ban on the movement of police officers and their families into Bawku and its environs. This decision follows the recent killing of two uniformed police officers, who were shot dead while riding a motorbike in Binduri, a community close to Bawku. The attack occurred shortly after the IGP himself visited the volatile area to urge calm.

Amid the heightened risk, the IGP has also directed all officers currently stationed in Bawku to wear protective gear at all times and only move with armoured escorts. The Ghana Police Service described the measures as essential to safeguard officers operating in one of the most dangerous security zones in the country.

The situation has been further complicated by public mistrust and allegations that some police personnel were complicit in the recent killing of a youth leader, which has fueled local anger and suspicion towards law enforcement.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring calm while prioritizing the safety of its officers. The IGP has also emphasized the importance of intelligence-led policing in the area and urged community members to support efforts aimed at de-escalating the violence.

With the region on high alert, national security stakeholders are monitoring developments closely as efforts continue to stabilize Bawku and protect both security personnel and residents caught in the crossfire of recurring violence.

