Government to revive National Sanitation Day on May 3

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, has announced that the Government will reintroduce National Sanitation Day on May 3, 2025.

“As such, a directive will be issued to all churches during the Easter weekend—Friday, Saturday, and Sunday—to inform their congregants on the urgent need to address the country's sanitation challenges,” he stated,

Mr. Ibrahim made the disclosure during a courtesy call to the Christian Council of Ghana, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and the Southern Ghana Union of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

He was seeking their partnership in the fight against poor sanitation.

From early morning until 1000 hours on May 3, commercial activities will be suspended, shops closed, and citizens expected to refrain from work during this period.

Mr. Ibrahim stressed the importance of unified efforts to combat the ongoing cholera outbreak, which has claimed 49 lives, with 581 recorded cases across 58 districts since October.

“Tackling poor sanitation is a national concern, and it requires a united, collective effort from every citizen,” he emphasised.

“It is a shared responsibility, and together, we must take action” he added.

415202584140-h40o2s6eey-whatsapp-image-2025-04-15-at-173809002265e5-1024x768

The minister highlighted environmental degradation caused by human activities, noting, “Fishermen increasingly return with plastic waste instead of fish, and farmlands face reduced soil fertility due to environmental damage.”

“While a ban on plastics may not be immediately feasible, our primary strategy is to promote recycling.

“With recycling plants already established in the country, the focus now is on public education and waste segregation,” he added.

The initiative will include nationwide clean-up efforts in partnership with environmental service providers to desilt gutters and collect waste.

Mr. Ibrahim urged engagement with traditional authorities, religious institutions, and communities to mobilize support.

Right Reverend Dr. Hilliard Dogbe, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, pledged the Council's commitment to support the initiative.

“We assure you of our full commitment to this cause, not merely as a responsibility, but as a moral and spiritual obligation,” he noted,

Dr. Dogbe linked ethical leadership to environmental stewardship, stating, “Caring for the environment is not only a national and civic duty but also a Christian obligation.”

“We assure you of our full commitment to this cause, not merely as a responsibility, but as a moral and spiritual obligation.

“We will continue to advocate strongly for environmental care and ensure it remains a priority in our collective actions,” he stressed.

GNA

