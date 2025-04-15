Ghanaian 'diplomat' arrested for alleged sale of diplomatic property in Nigeria for $1.5 million

Ghanaian security agencies have arrested Bright Mensah Bonsu, the man alleged to be at the centre of a questionable transaction involving the attempted sale of a high-value diplomatic property belonging to Ghana's High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria.

Bonsu is accused of illegally accepting a cash payment of US$1.5 million and signing documents to sell the beachfront property—despite lacking any formal authority to do so.

The funds from the transaction were never lodged in any government account, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly has no record of the deal being declared.

Although Bonsu identified himself as a “special aide” to the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Nigeria under President Nana Akufo-Addo, authorities say he held no official position at either the Ministry or the High Commission. His presence alongside the late diplomat appears to have been unofficial and informal.

Available documents suggest that Bonsu and his collaborators had valued the Lagos property at US$5.3 million, with the US$1.5 million received marked as an initial payment. Investigators believe their plans were halted by the change in government following the 2024 elections.

Authorities are also probing how Bonsu came to possess a diplomatic passport, issued on October 18, 2023, by the previous Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration—despite not meeting any of the recognized eligibility criteria.

With legal proceedings expected to begin soon, all eyes are now on Bonsu’s defense. He is reported to have told investigators that he acted under instructions from unnamed superiors who allegedly granted him access to the official documents used in the transaction.

In response to the arrest, officials in the current Mahama-led administration have emphasized their resolve to ensure accountability. Both the Nigerian government and the prospective Nigerian buyer—who have formally petitioned for redress—have been assured that the case is being handled with urgency.

“This latest development should send a strong message: we are committed to bringing those involved in this grand conspiracy to justice and recovering the stolen US$1.5 million,” a government source stated. “No one will be shielded, and Ghana’s international reputation will be fiercely protected.”

Officials stressed that no property belonging to the Ghanaian diplomatic mission is up for sale, and any attempts to compromise the nation’s foreign assets or credibility will be met with serious consequences.

“The Government of Ghana is determined not to let this shameful episode damage our longstanding ties with Nigeria.

"We promised justice, and we are delivering on that promise,” the statement concluded.