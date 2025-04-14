ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Any stray animal found will be apprehended, sent to the prison yards to prepare food for inmates' — Kumasi Mayor warns

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Social News Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman
MON, 14 APR 2025
Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman, has warned livestock owners within the metropolis to prevent their animals from straying, effective May 1, 2025.

As part of the assembly’s efforts to decongest the city, he stated that any stray animal found will be captured and used as feed for prison inmates.

He explained that these stray animals pose public health threats, leading to diseases, accidents, and unsanitary conditions from their droppings on the streets, as well as damage to lawns. Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman, who was overwhelmingly confirmed by the assembly on April 10 after being nominated by President John Mahama, issued this warning during his first media engagement on Monday.

“From May 1, 2025, any stray animal found within the jurisdiction of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will be apprehended and sent to the prison yards as food. I urge all livestock owners to keep their animals in barns and stables,” he cautioned.

During the media engagement, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman also outlined measures to further decongest the city, including a ban on trading on road medians.

“KMA will not permit anyone to sell on road medians after the Easter celebrations. The assembly will arrest and prosecute anyone who ignores this warning, and their goods will be confiscated,” he stated.

“All of these measures are aimed at cleaning the city, which has been overwhelmed with filth. Comprehensive measures to address the decongestion exercise will be announced by the assembly soon,” he added.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests

35 minutes ago

Gov’t tackles tomato, onion and pepper imports with new ‘Eurybia’ Project Gov’t tackles tomato, onion and pepper imports with new ‘Eurybia’ Project

1 hour ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman 'Any stray animal found will be apprehended, sent to the prison yards to prepare...

2 hours ago

Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial drivers - Police Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial...

2 hours ago

Blame Ghana’s democratic system for SOEs woes — Prof Agyeman Duah Blame Ghana’s democratic system for SOEs woes — Prof Agyeman Duah

2 hours ago

Govt determined to complete Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road — Roads Minister Gov't determined to complete Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road — Roads Minister

2 hours ago

President Mahama to speak at second edition of Kwahu Business Forum from April 19 to 20 President Mahama to speak at second edition of Kwahu Business Forum from April 1...

2 hours ago

IGP, CDS combine efforts to address Bawku conflict IGP, CDS combine efforts to address Bawku conflict

2 hours ago

Sudanese who fled the Zamzam camp for the internally displaced after it fell under paramilitary control, queue for food rations in a makeshift encampment in an open field near the town of Tawila. By - (AFP) 13 million displaced as Sudan war enters third year: UN

3 hours ago

Attackers have killed over 50 people in raids in Nigerias Plateau state. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP/File) Attackers kill over 50 in volatile central Nigerian state

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line