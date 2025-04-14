The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman, has warned livestock owners within the metropolis to prevent their animals from straying, effective May 1, 2025.

As part of the assembly’s efforts to decongest the city, he stated that any stray animal found will be captured and used as feed for prison inmates.

He explained that these stray animals pose public health threats, leading to diseases, accidents, and unsanitary conditions from their droppings on the streets, as well as damage to lawns. Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman, who was overwhelmingly confirmed by the assembly on April 10 after being nominated by President John Mahama, issued this warning during his first media engagement on Monday.

“From May 1, 2025, any stray animal found within the jurisdiction of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) will be apprehended and sent to the prison yards as food. I urge all livestock owners to keep their animals in barns and stables,” he cautioned.

During the media engagement, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman also outlined measures to further decongest the city, including a ban on trading on road medians.

“KMA will not permit anyone to sell on road medians after the Easter celebrations. The assembly will arrest and prosecute anyone who ignores this warning, and their goods will be confiscated,” he stated.

“All of these measures are aimed at cleaning the city, which has been overwhelmed with filth. Comprehensive measures to address the decongestion exercise will be announced by the assembly soon,” he added.