The design system that governs your perceptions established long before your birth has been meticulously crafted to shape your worldview. Yet, despite its veneer of sophistication, it remains more discerning of you than you are of it. This system, deeply entrenched in media narratives, political rhetoric, educational curricula, and even public health, has conditioned you to harbor an intense, often irrational dislike for China. However, what it fails to cultivate in you is critical thinking the ability to question why such hostility exists while your daily life remains inextricably tied to Chinese labor and industry.

The Mechanisms of Conditioning Media Propaganda: American media consistently portrays China as a threat—whether economically, militarily, or ideologically. Rarely do you see balanced reporting on China's advancements in technology, poverty alleviation, or infrastructure. Instead, the narrative is dominated by fearmongering: "China is spying," "China is stealing jobs," "China is a dictatorship." Yet, the same media remains silent on how American corporations rely on China for profit.

Political Demonization: Politicians across the spectrum benefit from vilifying China. It is an easy scapegoat a way to deflect from domestic policy failures. Whether it's blaming China for trade deficits (while Walmart, Apple, and Nike make billions off Chinese manufacturing) or accusing China of "unfair practices" (while the U.S. subsidizes its own agriculture and tech sectors), the hypocrisy is staggering.

Educational Indoctrination: From an early age, American students are taught a sanitized version of global history one that glorifies Western democracy while painting China (and other non-Western nations) as inferior or authoritarian. Rarely is there an objective discussion about China’s 5,000-year history, its contributions to science, or its rapid modernization.

Fear as a Control Tool: The "Yellow Peril" narrative has evolved into the "China Threat" theory. The U.S. government stokes fear of espionage, of cyberattacks, of economic takeover while ignoring that American companies dominate global markets because of cheap Chinese labor.

Manipulation Through Health & Nutrition: Even your food and medicine are politicized. While American pharmaceutical companies outsource drug production to China (to cut costs), politicians warn against "relying on China." Processed foods, filled with ingredients sourced from China, fill supermarket shelves yet the system encourages you to distrust Chinese products while consuming them daily.

The Economic Reality: America Runs on Chinese Labor The great irony is that while the system teaches you to despise China, your lifestyle is built on Chinese manufacturing.

Your Clothes: Over 40% of apparel sold in the U.S. is made in China. Brands like Nike, Gap, and H&M rely on Chinese factories, yet they markup prices exponentially for American consumers. Your Electronics: iPhones, laptops, TVs almost all are assembled in China. Apple’s profit margins are astronomical precisely because Chinese workers are paid a fraction of what American workers would demand.

Your Homes: Building materials, furniture (IKEA’s largest supplier is China), and even home appliances are predominantly Chinese-made. Your Supermarkets: From garlic (80% of U.S. imports come from China) to vitamins (China is the world’s largest producer), your daily essentials are deeply tied to Chinese supply chains.

Yet, the system never acknowledges this dependence. Instead, it pushes a false narrative of American "self-reliance" while quietly profiting from China’s labor.

The Manufactured Illusion The U.S. government and corporate elites need you to dislike China because if you realized how much they depend on it, you might start questioning:

1. Why are American workers struggling while CEOs get rich off Chinese labor? 2. Why does the U.S. preach "free trade" but impose tariffs when China competes too well? 3. Why are you told China is an "enemy" while your entire consumer economy relies on it?

The truth is simple: anti-China sentiment is a distraction. It keeps you from scrutinizing the real culprits corporate greed, political corruption, and a system that exploits both American consumers and Chinese workers.

A Call for Awakening It is time to look beyond the manufactured hatred. China is not your enemy it is a nation of hardworking people, just like you, who are also subject to propaganda (from their own government). The real issue is not China; it is the system that profits from keeping you ignorant while selling you Chinese-made goods at inflated prices.

Ask yourself: 1. Who benefits from this anti-China narrative? 2. Why are you made to fear a country that supplies your daily necessities? 3. What would happen if the U.S. truly cut ties with China? Economic collapse?

The venerable design system does not want you to think critically. It wants you to obey, consume, and resent. But the reality is clear, America cannot survive without China and the sooner you recognize this, the sooner real change can begin.

Sulley Kone

