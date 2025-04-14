Greenpeace report reveals France’s double standards in dealing with Russia

Greenpeace France has released a scathing report accusing France of indirectly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine through continued trade in fossil fuels, fertilizers, and nuclear materials. The NGO highlights a stark contrast between public declarations of solidarity with Ukraine and economic practices that benefit the Kremlin.

Greenpeace's report, titled Business is Business: La France complice de l'effort de guerre russe (Business is business, France complicit in Russian war effort) highlights a stark contrast between public declarations of solidarity with Ukraine and economic practices that benefit the Kremlin.

While President Emmanuel Macron has pledged billions of euros in aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed sanctions against Russia, Greenpeace reveals that France remains a major importer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilizers, and uranium.

In 2024, France became the largest European importer of Russian LNG, with imports increasing by 80 percent compared to 2023, according to the report.

These purchases amounted to €3.1 billion, benefiting Russian companies despite declining domestic gas consumption, says Greenpeace.

The report also underscores the EU's broader dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which have generated €206 billion in revenue for Moscow since the war began – exceeding the financial aid provided to Ukraine.

French MPs call for seizure of Russian assets in show of unity with Ukraine

Strategic sectors

France's reliance on Russian chemical fertilizers further complicates its stance, Greenpeace says.

Between 2021 and 2023, imports of Russian fertilizers surged by 86 percent, as domestic production faltered due to gas shortages.

The NGO warns that these imports indirectly finance Russia's war effort through export taxes imposed by the Kremlin.

EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles transferred to Russia

In the nuclear sector, French collaboration with Russia state-owned nuclear giant Rosatom remains intact.

Greenpeace highlights Rosatom's dual role as a civilian and military entity, accusing it of complicity in war crimes at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Despite its strategic importance to Russia's regime, neither France nor the EU has sanctioned Rosatom.

Greenpeace accuses France of hiding behind Hungary's veto on sanctioning Rosatom while continuing lucrative contracts with the corporation.