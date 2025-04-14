ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Greenpeace report reveals France’s double standards in dealing with Russia

By RFI
France AFP - FILIPPO MONTEFORTE
MON, 14 APR 2025
© AFP - FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Greenpeace France has released a scathing report accusing France of indirectly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine through continued trade in fossil fuels, fertilizers, and nuclear materials. The NGO highlights a stark contrast between public declarations of solidarity with Ukraine and economic practices that benefit the Kremlin.

Greenpeace's report, titled Business is Business: La France complice de l'effort de guerre russe (Business is business, France complicit in Russian war effort) highlights a stark contrast between public declarations of solidarity with Ukraine and economic practices that benefit the Kremlin.

While President Emmanuel Macron has pledged billions of euros in aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed sanctions against Russia, Greenpeace reveals that France remains a major importer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilizers, and uranium.

In 2024, France became the largest European importer of Russian LNG, with imports increasing by 80 percent compared to 2023, according to the report.

These purchases amounted to €3.1 billion, benefiting Russian companies despite declining domestic gas consumption, says Greenpeace. 

The report also underscores the EU's broader dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which have generated €206 billion in revenue for Moscow since the war began – exceeding the financial aid provided to Ukraine.

French MPs call for seizure of Russian assets in show of unity with Ukraine

Strategic sectors

France's reliance on Russian chemical fertilizers further complicates its stance, Greenpeace says.

Between 2021 and 2023, imports of Russian fertilizers surged by 86 percent, as domestic production faltered due to gas shortages.

The NGO warns that these imports indirectly finance Russia's war effort through export taxes imposed by the Kremlin.

EU sanctions Iran over ballistic missiles transferred to Russia

In the nuclear sector, French collaboration with Russia state-owned nuclear giant Rosatom remains intact.

Greenpeace highlights Rosatom's dual role as a civilian and military entity, accusing it of complicity in war crimes at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Despite its strategic importance to Russia's regime, neither France nor the EU has sanctioned Rosatom.

Greenpeace accuses France of hiding behind Hungary's veto on sanctioning Rosatom while continuing lucrative contracts with the corporation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

All foreigners must exit Ghana’s gold trading market not later than April 30 — GoldBod orders All foreigners must exit Ghana’s gold trading market not later than April 30 — G...

2 hours ago

Only us, licensed buyers can trade and export gold in Ghana — GoldBod Only us, licensed buyers can trade and export gold in Ghana — GoldBod

2 hours ago

Legal expert and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Political parties must limit disciplinary measures to leaders — Prof Kwaku Azar

2 hours ago

Govt committed to reviewing VAT regime process — Finance Minister Gov't committed to reviewing VAT regime process — Finance Minister

2 hours ago

Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed clashes Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed c...

2 hours ago

Lottery shouldnt be primary income source - Lotto Stakers advise youth Lottery shouldn't be primary income source - Lotto Stakers advise youth

3 hours ago

Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi Act by your word, don’t run from your galamsey promises — Senyo Hosi to Presiden...

3 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nursing training admission forms reduced from GHS200 to GHS150 — Health Minister

3 hours ago

2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right candidate as flagbearer’ — Owusu Bempah 2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right ca...

3 hours ago

Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line