How irate Bawku youth allegedly shot at IGP Yohuno‘s car and injuring an officer during visit

Tensions in the conflict-ridden town of Bawku escalated over the weekend when the official vehicle of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, came under gunfire, leaving one police officer injured.

The attack, believed to have been carried out by irate youth, occurred during the IGP's working visit to the Upper East Region to assess the security situation and engage with key stakeholders. Sources indicated that the IGP's convoy was targeted as it moved through a particularly volatile area of the municipality. The injured officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is currently receiving medical attention.

Photos circulating online show bullet-riddled sections of the IGP’s Land Cruiser, a clear indication of the intensity of the ambush. Despite the attack, IGP Yohuno pressed on with his scheduled engagements, including visits to local chiefs, wounded victims, and regional police commands.

The gunfire incident was one of several acts of hostility that marked the IGP's visit. Earlier in the day, groups of angry youth hooted at the Police Chief in protest of what they described as the security forces’ inability to stem the tide of violence and resolve the protracted conflict in the area.

The injured officer and the bullet mark on the car

During one of his engagements, IGP Yohuno appealed to the youth to embrace peace and hinted at the possibility of enlisting qualified locals into the Police Service.

However, this plea was met with resistance, with some youth expressing outrage, interpreting his comment as insensitive amidst ongoing tensions.

Observers suggested that the IGP's statement may have further inflamed passions.

In a separate incident, unidentified youth reportedly torched the summer hut of the Pusiga Member of Parliament (MP), Hajia Laadi Anyii Ayamba—a structure that serves as a shelter for police personnel assigned to her residence.

Meanwhile, in ongoing unrest connected to chieftaincy and ethnic disputes, youth believed to be Kusasis reportedly clashed with police officers over control of local trading spaces.

According to an opinion leader, Dr. Issa Imoro, the youth attempted to forcibly divert traders from the historic Mambode market to a newly established market.

Police intervened to maintain order, which escalated into a violent confrontation resulting in gunfire, a casualty, and the torching of police barracks in Bawku and nearby Binduri.

The IGP, in an effort to de-escalate tensions, paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Bawku, Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

He expressed sorrow over the recent killing of Fuseini Iddrisu and urged the traditional authorities to support peace efforts. Mr. Yohuno emphasised the police administration's commitment to neutrality and lawful conduct.

He also visited the Police Training School in Nangode and extended his tour to Pusiga, Kusasa, and Garu, where he assessed damage to property and continued interactions with community members and officers.

Despite the escalating unrest, the IGP reaffirmed his determination to work with all stakeholders—including chiefs, opinion leaders, and youth groups—to restore peace and trust between the police and the local population.

President John Mahama has since weighed in, expressing confidence in the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's capacity to mediate and help bring lasting peace to the troubled area.

-DGN online