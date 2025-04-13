ModernGhana logo
Talensi NDC supporters reject DCE nominee

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Some aggrieved members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Talensi Constituency have rejected the nomination of John Millim Naabwomya as District Chief Executive.

The group cited his alleged close ties with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and warned that it could affect the party's fortunes in the 2028 elections.

The nomination of John Millim Naabwomya, announced last Friday, April 11, was followed by a suspected arson attack that destroyed the NDC constituency office.

Speaking at a press conference in Tongo, on Sunday, April 13, the spokesperson for the aggrieved NDC members, Charles King Luu, called on President John Mahama to withdraw the nominee immediately, citing concerns about party unity and local support.

—citinewsroom

