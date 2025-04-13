ModernGhana logo
Newmont Akyem Mine invests in education in the Birim North District

By Newmont Ghana
SUN, 13 APR 2025

Newmont’s Akyem Mine has presented essential educational items to basic schools in its host communities to support education and empower future generations.

The donation, consisting of 3 boxes of Science, Math, and English textbooks; 450 school bags; 110 novels, and 14 boxes of notepads, was presented to two host communities - the Yayaaso D/A Model School and New Abirem Afosu Senior High School as well as the Abohema Methodist School, in a near mine community.

Commenting on the donation, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Akyem, Derek Boateng, highlighted the importance of the presentation.

“As a key stakeholder in the socioeconomic development of the Birim North District we are committed to investing in education to improve the human capital within the mine host communities”. We are hopeful that this donation will help empower students and enhance their learning experience.

Newmont’s commitment to education in the district spans over a decade of continued support. As of 2024, the company has awarded over 6000 educational scholarships through its foundation. Beneficiaries have gone on to pursue various fields of study including mining engineering, health and allied sciences, and social sciences. Additionally, Newmont has established a vocational institute to offer free training in welding and fabrication, general electricals, plumbing, masonry and building construction to over 300 youth in its host communities.

Newmont's community initiatives are designed to promote sustainable development and enhance respectful engagement. Its investment in education, health, and economic empowerment are providing shared value for all stakeholders.

Source: Newmont

