Ambassadorial Appointments Should Be Based On Competence, Not Political Loyalty

Isaac Asabor

In the ever-evolving landscape of global diplomacy, the role of ambassadors is both critical and multifaceted. They represent their countries, foster alliances, and serve as intermediaries in negotiations that could shape the course of history. Ambassadors are more than emissaries; they are strategists, negotiators, and cultural envoys. For a nation like Nigeria, with its immense potential and complex challenges, the selection of ambassadors carries significant implications for its global standing. Yet, the practice of appointing ambassadors based on partisan politics rather than competence and experience poses a significant risk to the nation's interests.

The appointment of ambassadors as a function of political patronage is not unique to Nigeria, but its consequences are particularly pronounced in countries where the stakes are high. Nigeria's vibrant economy, cultural richness, and regional influence in Africa demand a diplomatic corps that is not only knowledgeable but also deeply invested in advancing the nation's strategic goals. However, the trend of prioritizing political loyalty over expertise has often resulted in the appointment of individuals who may lack the requisite skills for effective diplomacy.

Ambassadors are the face and voice of a nation on the international stage. They are tasked with representing their country's interests in foreign nations and multilateral organisations. Their responsibilities range from negotiating trade agreements to advocating for their country's positions on global issues. This pivotal role requires a unique blend of skills, including cultural intelligence, negotiation prowess, and a deep understanding of international relations.

In Nigeria's case, the importance of ambassadors cannot be overstated. As Africa's most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria wields considerable influence. Its ambassadors must be equipped to leverage this influence to secure favorable trade deals, attract foreign investment, and build strategic partnerships. They must also work to enhance Nigeria's image, counter negative stereotypes, and address misconceptions about the country.

Ambassadors also play a key role in regional stability. Nigeria is often referred to as the "giant of Africa," a status that comes with responsibilities. Nigerian ambassadors must be proactive in promoting peace and security across the continent, particularly in regions plagued by conflict. They must engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes, support democratic governance, and advocate for regional integration.

When ambassadorial appointments are dictated by partisan politics, the focus shifts from merit to loyalty. This practice undermines the effectiveness of the nation's diplomatic efforts. Individuals appointed based on political affiliations may lack the necessary experience or qualifications to navigate the complexities of international relations. Their inability to effectively represent Nigeria's interests can result in missed opportunities and, in some cases, diplomatic blunders.

For instance, an inexperienced ambassador may struggle to engage with key stakeholders or fail to grasp the nuances of their host country's political and cultural landscape. This can hinder their ability to build meaningful relationships, negotiate effectively, or advocate for Nigeria's interests. In the long run, such shortcomings can erode Nigeria's standing in the international community.

Moreover, partisan appointments often create an atmosphere of inconsistency in Nigeria's foreign policy. When ambassadors are replaced with each change in administration, the nation's diplomatic agenda risks becoming fragmented. Continuity is essential in diplomacy, and frequent changes in personnel can disrupt ongoing initiatives and weaken Nigeria's credibility.

Experience in diplomacy is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Seasoned diplomats bring a wealth of knowledge, established networks, and a proven track record of success. They are better equipped to anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and navigate the intricacies of international relations.

An experienced ambassador understands the importance of building trust and credibility with host nations. They are skilled in the art of negotiation, capable of securing favorable outcomes for their country while maintaining positive relationships. Their expertise allows them to handle sensitive issues with finesse, avoiding potential conflicts and fostering mutual understanding.

In addition to their professional skills, experienced ambassadors possess a deep cultural sensitivity that enables them to connect with people from diverse backgrounds. This quality is particularly important for Nigeria, a country with a rich and diverse cultural heritage. An ambassador who appreciates and promotes Nigeria's cultural wealth can enhance the nation's image and strengthen its soft power.

Ambassadors are not just political and economic emissaries; they are also cultural ambassadors. They play a crucial role in promoting their country's culture, values, and traditions. Cultural diplomacy is a powerful tool for building bridges between nations and fostering mutual respect and understanding.

For Nigeria, cultural diplomacy holds immense potential. The nation's vibrant music, literature, fashion, and cuisine have captured the world's attention. Ambassadors who can effectively showcase Nigeria's cultural richness can help attract tourism, foster cultural exchange, and enhance the nation's global reputation. This requires individuals who are not only passionate about their country's culture but also skilled in presenting it in a way that resonates with diverse audiences.

To safeguard Nigeria's interests and maximize the potential of its diplomatic efforts, it is essential to prioritize merit and experience in ambassadorial appointments. A merit-based system would ensure that ambassadors are selected based on their qualifications, expertise, and track record, rather than their political affiliations.

This system could involve a rigorous vetting process, including evaluations of candidates' knowledge of international relations, negotiation skills, and cultural intelligence. It could also include training programs to equip ambassadors with the tools they need to succeed in their roles. By investing in the development of its diplomatic corps, Nigeria can build a team of ambassadors who are not only capable but also committed to advancing the nation's strategic goals.

Furthermore, Nigeria should strive for consistency in its foreign policy. This requires a long-term vision that transcends political cycles. Ambassadors should be given the time and support they need to implement their initiatives and achieve meaningful results. By reducing the frequency of changes in personnel, Nigeria can enhance continuity and credibility in its diplomatic efforts.

The appointment of ambassadors is a critical decision that has far-reaching implications for a nation's diplomatic success. For Nigeria, a country with immense potential and significant challenges, it is imperative to prioritize experience and expertise in ambassadorial appointments. By doing so, Nigeria can ensure that its ambassadors are equipped to represent the nation effectively, build meaningful relationships, and advance its strategic interests.

Partisan politics has no place in diplomacy. The stakes are too high, and the consequences of incompetence are too great. By embracing a merit-based approach to ambassadorial appointments, Nigeria can strengthen its diplomatic corps, enhance its global standing, and unlock the full potential of its international engagements. Diplomacy is an art and a science, and it demands the best minds and the most capable hands. For Nigeria, the path to a brighter future begins with putting diplomacy above politics.

At this juncture, it is expedient to clarify that inspiration to express this view was prompted by a recent news which has it that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the public to ignore a rumored list of ambassadorial nominees circulating on social media, labeling it as untrue and deceptive.

In a recent statement, the Ministry's Acting Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, emphasized that the authority to appoint ambassadors lies solely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The statement further clarified that no formal nominations have been made so far.

“Please disregard the commotion about the ambassadorial list,” the statement read. “Rest assured, once finalized, the President will forward the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

The ministry reassured citizens that once an official list is ready, the public would be informed through proper channels.

This clarification comes amidst growing interest in Nigeria's diplomatic representation, particularly following the recall of all ambassadors in September 2023