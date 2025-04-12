ModernGhana logo
Jasmine Crockett Has Free-Speech Right to Express Dislike for Elon Musk

Feature Article Jasmine Crockett Has Free-Speech Right to Express Dislike for Elon Musk
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Agenda-2025 Crusaders like Attorney-General Pamela “Pam” Jo Bondi may either unwittingly or wittingly realize the fact that when the State of Texas’ Democratic Party-sponsored Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett expresses her utmost revulsion for the life-upending “revolutionary” activities of Mr. Elon Musk, the Trump-appointed legal surrogate, and some would even say, The De-Facto President of the United States of America, that the 44-year-old African American lawmaker is also speaking on behalf of an overwhelming majority of silent and intimidated American citizens and legal residents of all races, cultures, ethnicities and nationalities, and not just for herself or on behalf of the good people of Texas who elected Ms. Crockett as the Congressional Representative (See “Jasmine Crockett Defies Pam Bondi’s FOX News ‘Threat’: I’ll Say It ‘50,000 Times!” HuffPost 4/3/25).

We are informed that the former State of Florida’s Attorney-General granted an interview to the passionately and the pathologically pro-Republican FOX-News Television Network, in which Ms. Bondi expressly warned the firebrand Texas Congresswoman against making any morally and politically unflattering remarks or statements that could be deemed to be incendiary against President Donald John Trump’s Super-Executive Operative in charge of the hitherto nonexistent Department of Government Efficiency, popularly acronymized as DOGE - pronounced “DŌJ,” although it well appears to sound more appropriately as “Dodge,” as in deftly avoiding one of the nuclear bomb-charged blows of the recently deceased former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, the Rev. George Foreman.

Attorney-General Bondi’s main problem appears to be the fact that in recent weeks and months, Mr. Musk’s Tesla motor vehicles have been torched across the globe by people protesting the corrosive bite of the Trumpian Revolutionary Agenda that supposedly aims to Make America Great Again (MAGA). Ironically, the historically unarguable and incontrovertible thesis of Congresswoman Crockett is that if the United States of America had ever been “Great” in the epic manner that the half-Bavarian (or German) and half-Scottish-descended President Trump would have the rest of the world believe and accept, it was largely and unimpeachably because the greatness of both Colonial and Postcolonial America was almost exclusively built on the blood and the sweat of the enslaved Continental African Ancestors of Present-Day African Americans.

It is this historically unarguable and inescapable fact of the reality of the Modern-Day United States of America which the Medieval-Oriented Agenda-2025 Crusaders have been trying to effectively erase from the official narrative of Postcolonial American History, thus Mr. Trump’s imperious and comical issuance of an Executive Order that bogusly and scandalously, as well as boorishly, seeks to completely “Aryanize” Modern American History and National Identity, while ironically and grotesquely pretending to be thoroughly “De-Racializing” the United States of America.

Now, as a first step to the “surgical cauterization” of the Seminal Continental African Contribution to the Making of the United States of America, the Agenda-2025 Crusaders have decided to searingly target every congressionally established and/or approved program that seeks to remedy some of the sociocultural, economic and political injustices that were hitherto categorized as “Affirmative Action Programs or Policies,” which have recently come to be relabeled as the policy of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” (DEI), which prominent and distinguished African American scholars like Michael Eric Dyson have bitterly criticized and roundly condemned as a White-Supremacist attempt to enforce a civic and political culture of “Amnesia” hereabouts the United States of America.

Appearing on a Cable News Network (CNN) “Saturday Morning” program or “CNN This Morning Weekend” - I forget exactly which - hosted by Victor Blackwell, an African American news anchor recently, The Rev.-Prof. Dyson sarcastically observed that the Trumpian 2.0 Government had deliberately and viciously overridden the original meaning and intent of DEI to presently mean “Denial, Erasure and Intimidation.” For her part, Congresswoman Crockett has categorically noted that while, indeed, she is unspeakably revolted by the “DOGE-ian” predatory and socioeconomically genocidal activities of the “Freeloading” proprietor of SpaceX and other Silicon-Valley ventures, she has, nevertheless, been insistent on advising Anti-Musk and Anti-Tesla Protesters to engage in peaceful protest demonstrations, contrary to what a power-puffed and a power-tripping and a power-giddy Attorney-General Bondi would have the rest of the country and, to be certain, the global community at large believe.

Congresswoman Crockett is also quick to add that her call for “Elon to be taken down” has wholly and primarily to do with the imperative need to ensure that the South African-born putative richest man in the world did not get to unduly exercise powers to which Mr. Musk had not been duly and democratically entrusted. “The rest of us can’t get whatever federal contracts we want, get protection from federal law enforcement and get our businesses protected by the federal government like Musk,” Ms. Crockett recently bemoaned. She also added, “That is somebody who is operating above the law.”

Indeed, it recently came to light that a company owned by the Tesla magnate rents a taxpayer-financed industrial building somewhere Up-State New York that cost New Yorkers $959 million (USD) for just $1 (One US Dollar) a year! Now, let’s talk about rank corruption in “Shithole Countries” like Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

