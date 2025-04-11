The overlord of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Delle Chiir VIII, who is also a renowned dermatologist, has extended a message of goodwill and prayers for the speedy recovery of Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

In his heartfelt message, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII conveyed his best wishes for Vice President Opoku Agyemang’s recovery, recognizing her tireless dedication to serving Ghana. He praised her leadership and vision, describing them as a beacon of hope for many Ghanaians.

As a devoted Catholic, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII offered a poignant prayer for Vice President Opoku Agyemang, stating, "Dear Heavenly Father, we come before you with love and concern for our beloved Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. We ask that you surround her with your loving care and grant her a speedy recovery from her current health challenges."

The Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area also urged Ghanaians to refrain from publicly discussing the health status of individuals. “Health issues are very sensitive, and we must recognize and respect patients’ rights to privacy regarding their health information,” he warned.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, a respected dermatologist, emphasized that discussing a patient's health status in the public sphere without their consent is a violation of their right to privacy. "The right to privacy is a fundamental human right, and this includes the confidentiality of health information. Patients expect that their personal and medical details will be kept confidential by healthcare professionals. Breaching this confidentiality can have serious consequences."

He further noted that public disclosure of sensitive health information can result in significant emotional distress for patients and their families. In some cases, such disclosure can lead to stigma and discrimination against the patients.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII stressed the importance of public figures and the general populace to cease discussing patients' health statuses without their consent, as doing so not only violates their right to privacy but can also have serious repercussions.