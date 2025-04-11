ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang
FRI, 11 APR 2025

The overlord of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Delle Chiir VIII, who is also a renowned dermatologist, has extended a message of goodwill and prayers for the speedy recovery of Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

In his heartfelt message, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII conveyed his best wishes for Vice President Opoku Agyemang’s recovery, recognizing her tireless dedication to serving Ghana. He praised her leadership and vision, describing them as a beacon of hope for many Ghanaians.

As a devoted Catholic, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII offered a poignant prayer for Vice President Opoku Agyemang, stating, "Dear Heavenly Father, we come before you with love and concern for our beloved Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. We ask that you surround her with your loving care and grant her a speedy recovery from her current health challenges."

The Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area also urged Ghanaians to refrain from publicly discussing the health status of individuals. “Health issues are very sensitive, and we must recognize and respect patients’ rights to privacy regarding their health information,” he warned.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, a respected dermatologist, emphasized that discussing a patient's health status in the public sphere without their consent is a violation of their right to privacy. "The right to privacy is a fundamental human right, and this includes the confidentiality of health information. Patients expect that their personal and medical details will be kept confidential by healthcare professionals. Breaching this confidentiality can have serious consequences."

He further noted that public disclosure of sensitive health information can result in significant emotional distress for patients and their families. In some cases, such disclosure can lead to stigma and discrimination against the patients.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII stressed the importance of public figures and the general populace to cease discussing patients' health statuses without their consent, as doing so not only violates their right to privacy but can also have serious repercussions.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

UW/R: Police arrest seven in major illegal mining bust along Black Volta UW/R: Police arrest seven in major illegal mining bust along Black Volta

45 minutes ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

49 minutes ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

1 hour ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

2 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

2 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

2 hours ago

Police arrest Jamestown man firing gun in viral video Police arrest Jamestown man firing gun in viral video

2 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

2 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line