Selective Justice and the Silent People! The new face of Ghanaian democracy?

By George Krobea Asante
THU, 10 APR 2025

It is truly disheartening that the devil we once knew is now being hailed as an angel, all because of a few flaws in the previous NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. But let’s be clear and unapologetic: no government in our Fourth Republic has been more attuned to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians than the NPP. Every meaningful social intervention policy: Free SHS, NHIS, the Youth Employment Agency, Metro Mass Transit, Free Maternal Care, DRIP, just to mention a few, were boldly implemented under NPP leadership.

Contrast this with the bleak and painful era under John Mahama. His administration subjected Ghanaians to untold hardship: crippling power cuts, a stagnating economy, skyrocketing cost of living, and utter disregard for citizens. Teacher trainees and nursing trainees were abandoned and left hopeless, a collateral damage in Mahama’s regime of indifference. This is the same man who brazenly likened himself to a “dead goat,” openly admitting he did not care what Ghanaians said or suffered. Such arrogance should never be forgotten.

And yet, today, Mahama is somehow seen as a redeemer. Every reckless decision he makes is met with silence and applause. He has terminated the appointment of over 5,000 legitimately recruited public servants, dismissed all Army Chiefs who were not nearing retirement, and wiped out the leadership of critical security agencies, all without accountability. And Ghanaians remain silent.

He has weaponized the Attorney General’s office, directing the discontinuation of civil and criminal cases involving NDC-linked individuals. Meanwhile, illegal mining (galamsey) and its destruction has escalated, but again, not a whisper from the public.

What truly breaks the camel’s back is the bombshell from Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a respected Member of Parliament. As Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, he revealed to the nation that an aircraft involved in international cocaine trafficking was allowed to land and depart from our soil under the current regime. And still, Ghanaians are silent.

How ironic that in this same Ghana, ordinary citizens are imprisoned for possessing small amounts of marijuana, yet the government looks the other way while it stands accused of complicity in high-level narcotics trafficking.

Enough is enough. The youth of this nation stand firmly with Rev. Ntim Fordjour. We demand full disclosure, accountability, and justice. The silence must end. The hypocrisy must stop. The time to act is now.

ARISE, GHANA!!!

