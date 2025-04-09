'Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone' – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB arrest

Minority Leader, Afenyo Markin has condemned the attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. Ntim Fordjour by officers of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for failing to honour an invitation to help with investigation of his own allegation of two flights carrying cocaine.

At the residence of Rev. Ntim Fordjour, where NPP leaders and supporters gathered in solidarity, Afenyo Markin urged the government to stop focusing on “trivialities” and start addressing pressing issues like joblessness and galamsey.

In his address, Afenyo Markin made it clear that the government should stop its attempts to intimidate Rev. Fordjour, whom he praised as a vital member of the NPP caucus and the leader of the Defense and Interior Committee.

Markin stated, “Joblessness is a major issue. The galamsey crisis is still unresolved. If some agents of the state continue to focus on trivialities, then it will be the beginning of the end for this government.”

He further emphasized that Rev. Fordjour is not alone in this struggle, saying, “Rev. is not a loner. He has never walked alone and will never walk alone. He is the leader of our caucus, and he speaks for us.”

Addressing the mounting pressure from government officials, Markin added, “Nobody should make any attempt to single him out or try to intimidate him. He will fear no evil because he walks with his God.”

Markin concluded his remarks by urging the government to focus on the real issues and fulfill the promises made to the people: “Enough is enough! Let’s engage, let’s uphold the constitution, and let’s focus on the issues that matter.”

His impassioned speech resonated with the gathered supporters, who rallied behind Rev. Fordjour, showing their unwavering solidarity amid the ongoing controversy.