ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer

  Mon, 07 Apr 2025
Projects & Developments Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer
MON, 07 APR 2025

Resident engineer for the Ofankor-Nsawam road project, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, has announced that construction work will resume today [Monday, April 7] after a four-month suspension due to financial constraints.

The halt in work had raised safety concerns among pedestrians and motorists, following reports of recurring accidents attributed to the absence of a footbridge and essential road markings.

Speaking to Citi News, Ing. Bempong acknowledged the public’s concerns and stated that although the project was initially scheduled for completion in July this year, it will now require an additional nine months to complete.

“Now that funds have started flowing, we expect that there will be continuous work and if there is continuous work, even if we give him probably another eight, nine months after the July deadline, he should be able to complete the work. Because as I have always maintained, the heavy lifting has been done. The bridges, apart from the Nsawam bridge, most of them are over 90 percent complete. And so from Monday, we should see the contractor back on site.”

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, MD of Precious Minerals Marketing Company Goldbod doesn't have too much power — Sammy Gyamfi

1 hour ago

Dr. Victor Bampoe, NHIS Boss Private Health Facility Association withdraws suspension of service to NHIS card...

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park

2 hours ago

Osahen Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to stay hopeful, emphasizes reorganization and faith Osahen Afenyo-Markin urges NPP to stay hopeful, emphasizes reorganization and fa...

2 hours ago

National Security operatives uncover BoG money boxes at Sapeiman crime scene National Security operatives uncover BoG money boxes at Sapeiman crime scene

2 hours ago

Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer

2 hours ago

Ignore ‘unGhanaian, evil propaganda,’ Prof Jane Naana doing well – Ablakwa Ignore ‘unGhanaian, evil propaganda,’ Prof Jane Naana doing well – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

NPP to meet over drug trafficking allegations, postpones disciplinary meeting with Adwoa Safo NPP to meet over drug trafficking allegations, postpones disciplinary meeting wi...

2 hours ago

Sapeiman fake gold bust: National Security tracking mastermind – Jakpa Sapeiman fake gold bust: National Security tracking mastermind – Jakpa

2 hours ago

Ablakwa tours Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria Ablakwa tours Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line