Work on Ofankor-Nsawam road project to resume today — Resident Engineer

Resident engineer for the Ofankor-Nsawam road project, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, has announced that construction work will resume today [Monday, April 7] after a four-month suspension due to financial constraints.

The halt in work had raised safety concerns among pedestrians and motorists, following reports of recurring accidents attributed to the absence of a footbridge and essential road markings.

Speaking to Citi News, Ing. Bempong acknowledged the public’s concerns and stated that although the project was initially scheduled for completion in July this year, it will now require an additional nine months to complete.

“Now that funds have started flowing, we expect that there will be continuous work and if there is continuous work, even if we give him probably another eight, nine months after the July deadline, he should be able to complete the work. Because as I have always maintained, the heavy lifting has been done. The bridges, apart from the Nsawam bridge, most of them are over 90 percent complete. And so from Monday, we should see the contractor back on site.”

