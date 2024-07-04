ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Donald John Trump Plans Deal With Putin To Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO

Ukraine Donald John Trump
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Donald John Trump

According to a report in the renowned political magazine Politico, Donald John Trump is not necessarily planning to leave NATO. But he does want to fundamentally restructure the transatlantic security architecture. The report, published on July 2, 2024, states: "According to interviews with former national security officials and defense experts who are likely to be in office during a second Trump term, it is unlikely that Trump will leave NATO altogether. But even if he does not officially leave the organization, that does not mean that NATO would survive a second Trump term unscathed.

According to the report, Trump not only wants NATO member states to spend more money on defense. He is also planning to reorient the alliance. "According to the officials, the US would maintain its nuclear umbrella over Europe during a second Trump term by retaining its air force and bases in Germany, England and Turkey, as well as its naval forces. In the meantime, most of the infantry, tanks, logistics and artillery would pass from the Americans to European hands. Parts of this plan were hinted at in a February 2023 article by the Trump-affiliated Center for Renewing America, but in recent months a more detailed consensus has emerged among Trump supporters on a new concept for NATO.

In foreign policy, Trump wants to score points above all by pacifying the Ukraine war. A rapid resolution of the Ukraine conflict, which has been going on for two and a half years, would also likely play a key role in Trump's plans for NATO. As part of a previously unreported plan for Ukraine, the presumptive Grand Old Party (GOP) nominee is mulling an agreement in which NATO pledges not to expand further east Asia, particularly into Ukraine and Georgia, and to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin over how much Ukrainian territory, Moscow can keep, according to two other Trump allied national security experts.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg-Germany)

More from this author (724)

More

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

© RFI/Melissa Chemam Africans respond to French elections with pragmatism and frustration

41 minutes ago

© Yves Herman / Reuters Le Pen confident far-right RN set to win absolute majority in weekend polls

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Mahama's 2024 campaign Mahama has not received GHS32 million since leaving office — Aide denies allegat...

2 hours ago

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr. Adu Gyamfi [File Photo] National Peace Council seeks $1 million to undertake election-related activities

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent Afenyo-Markin calls for political unity to address rising public discontent

2 hours ago

Cocoa farm [File Photo] E/R: Young man found dead in a cocoa farm at Akyem Tontro

2 hours ago

July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet July 4: Rains with thunderstorms to hit Southern Ghana this evening — GMet

2 hours ago

Professor Kenneth Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the NIA Remove Prof Ken Attafuah to prevent imminent explosion of NIA — Staff to Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due process — Martin Amidu Process in dismissing my petition to remove Special Prosecutor contravenes due p...

2 hours ago

Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ to Martin Amidu Your petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor falls short of standard — CJ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line