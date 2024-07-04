Donald John Trump Plans Deal With Putin To Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO

According to a report in the renowned political magazine Politico, Donald John Trump is not necessarily planning to leave NATO. But he does want to fundamentally restructure the transatlantic security architecture. The report, published on July 2, 2024, states: "According to interviews with former national security officials and defense experts who are likely to be in office during a second Trump term, it is unlikely that Trump will leave NATO altogether. But even if he does not officially leave the organization, that does not mean that NATO would survive a second Trump term unscathed.

According to the report, Trump not only wants NATO member states to spend more money on defense. He is also planning to reorient the alliance. "According to the officials, the US would maintain its nuclear umbrella over Europe during a second Trump term by retaining its air force and bases in Germany, England and Turkey, as well as its naval forces. In the meantime, most of the infantry, tanks, logistics and artillery would pass from the Americans to European hands. Parts of this plan were hinted at in a February 2023 article by the Trump-affiliated Center for Renewing America, but in recent months a more detailed consensus has emerged among Trump supporters on a new concept for NATO.

In foreign policy, Trump wants to score points above all by pacifying the Ukraine war. A rapid resolution of the Ukraine conflict, which has been going on for two and a half years, would also likely play a key role in Trump's plans for NATO. As part of a previously unreported plan for Ukraine, the presumptive Grand Old Party (GOP) nominee is mulling an agreement in which NATO pledges not to expand further east Asia, particularly into Ukraine and Georgia, and to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin over how much Ukrainian territory, Moscow can keep, according to two other Trump allied national security experts.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg-Germany)