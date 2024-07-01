The arrogance of power is a limitation; interrogate the character, lifestyle of those you will vote for – Alan urges Ghanaians

Leader of Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kyerematen has cautioned Ghanaians to be mindful of the people they choose as leaders ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday, July 1, the former Minister of Trade and Industry urged the electorates to interrogate the character and lifestyle of the people they will vote for on December 7.

He argued that this is important because arrogant leaders will be limited in the capacity of what they are supported to do.

“Interrogate or audit the lifestyle, characters, and disposition of the people they are voting for. that will help you know whether they are humble or not. The arrogance of power limits the capacity to do what you are supposed to do,” Alan Kyerematen shared.

In the interview, Alan Kyerematen noted that Ghana needs an honest leader who will unite the country to pursue a common goal.

He said he is that leader and Ghanaians should give him the chance to serve as president.

“We need an independent and honest leader who will unite the country, our country is so polarised. Ghana is at a crossroads and where we are now with the crisis, we must go beyond this type of politics. Yes, I want to be president, God has endowed me with the skills but we need to bring the country together,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

The former leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party will contest the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate to contest for president.