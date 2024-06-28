Ministry of Food and Agriculture announces maiden minimum producer price of mango per kg at GHS4

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the maiden minimum producer price of mango per kilogramme at GHS 4.00 for the 2024 main mango season (May to July).

It said a producer with first-grade mango could negotiate for a better price, and any quality below the second-grade would not be accepted by the industry and hence should be discarded or sold at a scrap value.

This was announced by Dr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture in a statement read for him by Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry (Crops) at a media launch in Accra on Friday.

Dr Acheampong said; “I am delighted to stand before you today to address an important milestone in our agricultural sector by implementing the minimum producer price (MPP) for mango.

“This achievement demonstrates our collective efforts to promote sustainable agricultural practices and ensure fair returns for our hardworking farmers and all the other actors within the mango value chain in the country.”

He said in accordance with Section 3® of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) Act, 2029 (Act 1010), and Regulation 47(1) of the Tree Crops Regulations, 2023, the TCDA, in collaboration with the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), mango actors, stakeholders, and with funding from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has developed a pricing formula for the determination of the MPP for mango.

“We are grateful for the efforts you made in the days of three different workshops to develop this formula,” he stated.

Dr Acheampong said despite efforts to support the mango industry, it was faced with several challenges which ranged from trading, lack of inadequate processing facilities to add value to the produce, transportation, limited access to advanced farming techniques, inputs, among others.

“This often results in farmers selling their mangoes at lower prices due to the perishable nature of the fruit,” he stated, adding that: “The good news is that the Ministry, together with the TCDA Board and our esteemed stakeholders, is diligently working to develop a programme aimed at enhancing the current processing capacity for mangoes in the country.”

He said the initiative sought to ensure that the fruits do not go to waste due to the recurring gluts that have plagued the industry over the years.

“This initiative is not just about setting prices; it is about supporting our farmers, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their hard work, and giving information to the buyers and processors to plan their businesses, to foster a sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector,” the Minister stated.

Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, Chief Executive Officer of the TCDA said establishing the minimum price was crucial for transparent negotiations with buyers and local process, and for building trust among value chain participants.

“Currently, Ghana boasts approximately 200,000 hectares of mango plantations, producing between 300,000 to 400,000 metric tons annually, with the potential to reach three million metric tons per year,” he stated.

Mr Quaitto said the price would serve as the benchmark for compensating production costs and resolving commercial disputes, ensuring a universal reference across the production-market-consumption chain.

The TCDA was established by Act 1010 in 2021, to regulate and oversee the production, processing, and trading of six major tree crops: oil palm, coconut, mango, shea, rubber, and cashew.

The Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the GIZ for creating sustainable employment through Agribusiness Programmes.

Present at the launch was Mr Davies Narh Korboe, President of FAGE, and Mr Kwaku Yeboah Asuamah, President of the National Mango Growers Association of Ghana.

They expressed gratitude to the Ministry for announcing the minimum price of mango and that the initiative would go a long way to motivate farmers to produce more quality grade mangoes for domestic consumption and for exporter.

GNA