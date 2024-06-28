NDC withdraws 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, suspends membership

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections in the Assin Central constituency and suspended his membership.

In a statement issued on June 27, 2024 by the Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, the party said it has withdrawn Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the Assin Central PC with immediate effect.

The statement said the Regional Functional Executive Committee (R-FEC) of the NDC held a meeting on June 25 "following reports of immoral acts and anti-Party conduct received against the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate."

It continued that "after conducting its preliminary investigation and examining the matter minutely and exhaustively, the R-FEC further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the Party at the National level" before taking the decision.

The statement additionally disclosed that "R-FEC has suspended Nurein Shaibu Migyimah forthwith for six month and has referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for adjudication."

It added that "the Party membership of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah stands suspended until the final determination of his case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee."