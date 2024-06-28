ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC withdraws 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, suspends membership

NDC Withdrawn NDC Assin Central Parliamentary candidate Nurein Shiabu Migyimah
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Withdrawn NDC Assin Central Parliamentary candidate Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has withdrawn its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections in the Assin Central constituency and suspended his membership.

In a statement issued on June 27, 2024 by the Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, the party said it has withdrawn Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the Assin Central PC with immediate effect.

The statement said the Regional Functional Executive Committee (R-FEC) of the NDC held a meeting on June 25 "following reports of immoral acts and anti-Party conduct received against the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate."

It continued that "after conducting its preliminary investigation and examining the matter minutely and exhaustively, the R-FEC further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the Party at the National level" before taking the decision.

The statement additionally disclosed that "R-FEC has suspended Nurein Shaibu Migyimah forthwith for six month and has referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for adjudication."

It added that "the Party membership of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah stands suspended until the final determination of his case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee."

6282024114042-sxoaredq5l-img6804.jpeg

6282024114043-l5gsj7u3i1-img6803.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe each other' – Afenyo-Markin on NAPO’s selection NPP Running Mate: 'No decision made yet, so let's be careful how we describe eac...

24 minutes ago

I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court – Richard Jakpa

55 minutes ago

Bawumia running mate: It might be him or not; his service, work ethics isn't in doubt — Dennis Aboagye 'denies' Napo's candidacy, acknowledges him Bawumia running mate: It might be him or not; his service, work ethics isn't in ...

58 minutes ago

NDC has no heart, love for Free SHS policy — Kwamena Duncan  NDC has no heart, love for Free SHS policy — Kwamena Duncan 

1 hour ago

Withdrawn NDC Assin Central Parliamentary candidate Nurein Shiabu Migyimah NDC withdraws 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, suspends membership

1 hour ago

Minister of Gender Dakoa Newman Gov’t double grants for households under LEAP, January-February payment begins J...

1 hour ago

Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Joseph Whittal Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: We’re compiling our decision — CHRAJ

1 hour ago

Rev Kusi Boateng[left] and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa vs Rev Kusi Boateng: JNS Talent Centre delaying in providing requested i...

1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump[left] and President Joe Biden US presidential debate 2024: Biden failed to defend his disastrous record — Tru...

1 hour ago

June 28: There will be chances of rain over southern Ghana this morning — GMet June 28: There will be chances of rain over southern Ghana this morning — GMet

Just in....
body-container-line