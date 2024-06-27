Cede certain percentage of gov't work to Ghana Publishing Company — Asantehene

The Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to allocate a portion of state and government contracts to the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL).

He believes that this move will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state-owned enterprise, ultimately yielding better dividends for both the state and the government.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that despite its limited resources, GPCL is performing admirably. He suggested that if the company were given quotas or contracts from state and government agencies, it could generate even greater profits.

The Asantehene made these remarks at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday during a visit by the management and board members of the Ghana Publishing Company Ltd, who came to inform him about the inauguration of their first office in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Details

David Asante Boateng, Managing Director of GPCL, explained that the team decided to pay homage to the Asantehene and seek his advice as they plan for the rest of the year. He indicated that as the company grows, it is important to expand its presence across all 16 regions of Ghana. The Kumasi office for the Ashanti region is now ready, and they needed to inform the Asantehene of this development.

"We've been working hard to ensure that our presence is felt across the country. We are officially commissioning our office in Kumasi in the first week of July, with plans to set up later in the Western and Oti regions. We are also pleased to inform Otumfuo that we are going fully digital, allowing people to access gazette items and other services seamlessly on their mobile phones after paying the processing fees," said Asante Boateng.

Background

Sammy Binfoh, Financial Director at GPCL, stated that the company is committed to modernizing its business operations. GPCL has invested in technology and is ready to roll out services on its application software platform, enabling anyone in the country to access and conduct business with GPCL after paying the required fees.

Donation

Led by Managing Director David Asante Boateng and Board Chairman Dr. Daniel Owusu Ansah, GPCL presented GHC100,000 in support of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project. They commended Otumfuo for leading the project and called on other state and government agencies to show their support as well.