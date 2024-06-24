Accra durbar of chiefs: Youth urged to embrace peace

Prominent chiefs and political party representatives gathered over the weekend at Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Accra, for this year's Greater Accra Zongo Durbar of Chiefs.

The event focused on a unified call for youth to embrace peace ahead of the December elections.

The Durbar aimed to unite Muslim tribal chiefs, traditional chiefs, queen mothers, politicians, and youth from diverse backgrounds to promote peace before the December 7, 2024, elections and to raise funds for constructing Islamic schools in the Sabon Zongo community.

Held under the theme "Ensuring Peaceful Elections in December 2024 - The Role of the Youth and Traditional Leaders," the event was organized under the auspices of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Dr. Sarki Alhaji Yahaya Hamisu Bako.

Alhaji Abdul Jalil Abubakar, Chairman of the Greater Accra Durbar Committee, urged the youth to prioritize peace in an interview on the sidelines of the event. He emphasized the importance of considering the well-being of children and women, who suffer most during conflicts, and called for a collective effort to reject political violence.

He advised the youth to resist being used as tools for political violence and to boldly reject any criminal offers from politicians.

Representing the Development Queen Mother of Osu, Ashante Manye Naa Odofeley Wornor I, Sherifatu Abdulahi appealed to mothers to counsel their children on the importance of peace. She noted the significant influence mothers have on their children and stressed that many politicians have their own children studying abroad while exploiting ordinary Ghanaian youth for political gain.

Manye Naa Odofeley Wornor I donated 500 Ghana Cedis towards the construction of Islamic schools (Madrases) in Sabon Zongo, Accra, reinforcing the community's commitment to education and peace.