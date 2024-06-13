ModernGhana logo
Mahama to build a second national theatre in Kumasi

Mahama to build a second national theatre in Kumasi
National theatres play a critical role in a country’s cultural landscape. They serve as cultural hubs that promote and preserve the nation’s artistic heritage, providing a platform for both traditional and contemporary performances.

They often showcase the country’s history, traditions, and values through various forms of art, including plays, musicals, and dance performances.

They also foster the growth of local talents by providing opportunities for playwrights, actors, directors, and other artists to create and perform new works.

Many national theatres have educational programmes that engage with schools and communities, inspiring the next generation of theatregoers and artists.

Besides, national theatres can draw visitors from around the world, contributing to the local economy and promoting cultural exchange.

They also have the power to reflect societal issues and spark conversations about important topics, influencing public opinion and social change.

National theatres give national identity and by celebrating a nation’s unique cultural expressions, they help to build a sense of identity and unity among citizens.

In all, national theatres are vital for nurturing creativity, fostering community engagement, and enriching the cultural fabric of a nation.

It is against this background that H.E. John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to rehabilitate the National Theatre in Accra and build a second National Theatre in Kumasi. The National Theatre in Accra is a cultural landmark that has been in need of renovation for some time, and Mahama's plan aims to restore and modernise the facility to better serve the arts community and the public.

Additionally, the construction of a second National Theatre in Kumasi will provide a new hub for cultural activities in the Ashanti Region and help to promote the arts and culture in the area. This initiative is part of Mahama's commitment to support the arts and preserve Ghana's cultural heritage.

The rehabilitation of the National Theatre in Accra and the construction of a new National Theatre in Kumasi will not only provide improved facilities for artists and performers, but also create new opportunities for cultural exchange and economic development in the country.

JDM's vision for the arts sector is a testament to his dedication to promote Ghana's rich cultural heritage and support the creative industries.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

