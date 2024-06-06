Election 2024: EC dumps Serebour Quaicoe at training department

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made a significant reshuffle in preparation for the December 2024 general election.

As part of this reorganization, Serebour Quaicoe, previously the Director of Electoral Services, has been reassigned to lead the EC's Training Department.

The change was communicated in a letter signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and addressed to Mr. Quaicoe on April 30.

The letter indicated that Mr. Quaicoe's new role would commence on July 1. He has been instructed to hand over his current responsibilities to the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations.

"I am pleased to inform you of the Commission's decision to appoint you as Director for Training at the Head Office," the letter stated. "In this regard, you are by this letter transferred from the Electoral Services Department as the Director to head the Training Department."

This reshuffle is part of the EC's broader strategy to ensure efficient and effective management of the upcoming election. The Commission believes that repositioning key personnel will enhance its operational capabilities and improve the overall election process.