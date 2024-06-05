Mahama never lost 2020 elections – Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has maintained that John Dramani Mahama did not lose the 2020 general elections.

Despite the electoral results and a subsequent court ruling in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Ampofo believes Mahama won the election.

At the Supreme Court, a petition challenging the result was unanimously dismissed on 4 March 2021 for lack of merit.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Ofosu Ampofo was of the firm belief that Mr Mahama won the 2020 elections.

“I still believe that President Mahama never lost the 2020 elections, because if all things had gone the way it should go, we would have formed government.”

Mr Ampofo cited irregularities in the electoral process, including incidents in Ablekuma Central where he claimed NDC supporters were intimidated and brutalised by state security agencies.

He attributed the NDC’s ability to garner significant votes to the vigilance of their supporters, despite these challenges.

“Ablekuma Central for instance, in the process of declaration, so many things happened, but you know Accra is Accra, our people stood to their grounds.

“Some had bullet wounds, and one person died, but they still insisted that they would do everything, the right thing. So, in Ablekuma Central we won the seat. If we had chickened out in the face of intimidation, we would have lost the seat. It’s a lesson, people were vigilant, if they were not, we wouldn’t have garnered all those numbers.

“But there are certain circumstances that are beyond your control. Especially when state security agencies who are supposed to ensure that they become impartial and decided to play to the gallery of the government of the day brutalising people here and there, then you have a challenge,” he said.

-citinewsroom