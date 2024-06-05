ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama never lost 2020 elections – Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Politics Mahama never lost 2020 elections – Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has maintained that John Dramani Mahama did not lose the 2020 general elections.

Despite the electoral results and a subsequent court ruling in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Ampofo believes Mahama won the election.

At the Supreme Court, a petition challenging the result was unanimously dismissed on 4 March 2021 for lack of merit.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Ofosu Ampofo was of the firm belief that Mr Mahama won the 2020 elections.

“I still believe that President Mahama never lost the 2020 elections, because if all things had gone the way it should go, we would have formed government.”

Mr Ampofo cited irregularities in the electoral process, including incidents in Ablekuma Central where he claimed NDC supporters were intimidated and brutalised by state security agencies.

He attributed the NDC’s ability to garner significant votes to the vigilance of their supporters, despite these challenges.

“Ablekuma Central for instance, in the process of declaration, so many things happened, but you know Accra is Accra, our people stood to their grounds.

“Some had bullet wounds, and one person died, but they still insisted that they would do everything, the right thing. So, in Ablekuma Central we won the seat. If we had chickened out in the face of intimidation, we would have lost the seat. It’s a lesson, people were vigilant, if they were not, we wouldn’t have garnered all those numbers.

“But there are certain circumstances that are beyond your control. Especially when state security agencies who are supposed to ensure that they become impartial and decided to play to the gallery of the government of the day brutalising people here and there, then you have a challenge,” he said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga demands transparency from BoG on 2023 losses, rising headquarters costs Mahama Ayariga demands transparency from BoG on 2023 losses, rising headquarters...

2 hours ago

Youll only be remembered for bathing in the sky – Bawa Mogtari shades Akufo-Addo You’ll only be remembered for bathing in the sky – Bawa Mogtari shades Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

REUTERSAdnan Abidi Modi re-elected as Indian prime minister after bitter election battle

3 hours ago

Courts order for Adamus mining IMC is to protect State Interest - LMWG Court’s order for Adamus mining IMC is to protect State Interest - LMWG

3 hours ago

More stormy rains to come – NADMO cautions public More stormy rains to come – NADMO cautions public

3 hours ago

Your selflessness not in doubt - Greater Accra House of Chiefs tip Bawumia Your selflessness not in doubt - Greater Accra House of Chiefs tip Bawumia  

4 hours ago

Ghana Kidney Association applauds free dialysis initiative, calls for permanent solution Ghana Kidney Association applauds free dialysis initiative, calls for permanent ...

4 hours ago

EC reverses ban on political party agents at vote transfer centers amid public outcry EC reverses ban on political party agents at vote transfer centers amid public o...

4 hours ago

Finance Ministry owes NHIS GH2.4 billion — Parliament Committee Finance Ministry owes NHIS GH₵2.4 billion — Parliament Committee

4 hours ago

'Youre not dealing with weak, hungry people you can bully; be very careful' —Family of accident victims warn Lil Win 'You’re not dealing with weak, hungry people you can bully; be very careful' — F...

Just in....
body-container-line