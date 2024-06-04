Finance Ministry owes NHIS GH₵2.4 billion — Parliament Committee

The Ministry of Finance is reportedly short of eight months of revenue payments to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), amounting to approximately GH₵2.4 billion.

These arrears cover contributions the Finance Ministry has not released to the NHIS from July 2023 to February 2024.

The issue was revealed at a meeting convened by Parliament's Committee on Health on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The committee met with representatives from the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, NHIS, and the Controller and Accountant General's Department to address the payment delays.

Due to these financial constraints, the NHIS has struggled to meet its financial obligations to service providers.

During the closed-door meeting, the Health Committee of Parliament urged the government to collaborate with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to develop a plan to clear the arrears.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr. Afriyie Ayew assures a road map to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Minority has expressed frustration over what they perceive as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's attempt to take credit for providing free dialysis care to patients under 18 and over 60 years old.

According to the Minority, they are baffled by Dr. Bawumia's announcements, which they claim misrepresent the initiative as being introduced by his government.