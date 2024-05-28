Tempane District Education Director ordered back to regional directorate to pave way for investigation

Tee Rasheed Anaffu, the District Director of Education in Tempane has been recalled to the Bolgatanga regional directorate of education.

This move is to facilitate investigations following demands for his removal by a coalition of concerned youth groups and community members.

On Friday, May 24 at Tempane, the coalition called for Anaffu's removal, citing allegations of misappropriation of funds, sex-for-favors, abuse of authority, erosion of public trust, and extortion of money, among other issues.

Below is the full statement from the coalition: