ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Petroleum tanker drivers’ strike will disrupt Ghana’s fuel supply chain, lead to shortages — AOMC

Headlines Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies

A looming strike by petroleum tanker drivers in Ghana could severely disrupt the country's fuel supply chain and lead to shortages, according to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

In a statement released on May 21, the AOMC expressed "deep concern" about the potential strike action being threatened by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) over a proposed changes to driver remuneration frameworks.

If a strike goes ahead, the AOMC warned it "would significantly disrupt the Country's fuel supply chain and potentially lead to shortages in the market with adverse effects on various sectors of the economy."

"A strike action could disproportionately impact our members who own and operate about 50% of the country's tankers," added Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEOof AOMC who signed the statement.

"This scenario could compel them to defect from the Drivers Union altogether,” the statement further noted.

The drivers union is unhappy with plans by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to determine and pay employee remuneration, rather than leaving it as an employer-employee relationship as it currently stands.

However, Dr. Oppong clarified that "the responsibility for determining and paying employee remuneration lies with the employer being the respective Tanker Owners, and not the National Petroleum Authority."

The oil companies group said it is committed to finding a resolution that ensures fairness for all while maintaining stability of fuel distribution.

522202412921-0h830n4ayt-img4888.jpeg

522202412921-0f72ylkxxs-img4887.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, convicted cocaine smuggler Nigerian national jailed 10 years for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Vietnam

1 hour ago

Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of Association of Oil Marketing Companies Petroleum tanker drivers’ strike will disrupt Ghana’s fuel supply chain, lead to...

1 hour ago

Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Efforts to address petroleum tanker drivers’ concerns have been futile — AOMC la...

4 hours ago

Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties Publish your daily collated registration figures — EC urges political parties

4 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa Allegations of secret registration with stolen BVRs baseless, unfounded — EC

5 hours ago

Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC Extending limited voters registration not feasible – EC

5 hours ago

Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitment into security agencies Ato Forson dares Henry Quartey to disclose persons NDC MPs brought for recruitme...

5 hours ago

Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT hotel sale saga

5 hours ago

Ill revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama I’ll revamp TOR if elected president – Mahama

5 hours ago

Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC

Just in....
body-container-line