Petroleum tanker drivers’ strike will disrupt Ghana’s fuel supply chain, lead to shortages — AOMC

A looming strike by petroleum tanker drivers in Ghana could severely disrupt the country's fuel supply chain and lead to shortages, according to the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

In a statement released on May 21, the AOMC expressed "deep concern" about the potential strike action being threatened by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) over a proposed changes to driver remuneration frameworks.

If a strike goes ahead, the AOMC warned it "would significantly disrupt the Country's fuel supply chain and potentially lead to shortages in the market with adverse effects on various sectors of the economy."

"A strike action could disproportionately impact our members who own and operate about 50% of the country's tankers," added Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEOof AOMC who signed the statement.

"This scenario could compel them to defect from the Drivers Union altogether,” the statement further noted.

The drivers union is unhappy with plans by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to determine and pay employee remuneration, rather than leaving it as an employer-employee relationship as it currently stands.

However, Dr. Oppong clarified that "the responsibility for determining and paying employee remuneration lies with the employer being the respective Tanker Owners, and not the National Petroleum Authority."

The oil companies group said it is committed to finding a resolution that ensures fairness for all while maintaining stability of fuel distribution.