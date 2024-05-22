NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim assumes role as head of NPA Board of Directors

Stephen Ntim has been sworn in as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Mr. Ntim, who currently serves as National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), was sworn to the role by Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a ceremony held on Tuesday, May 21.

After taking the oath of office, Dr. Prempeh charged the new NPA board chairman to focus on strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring integrity and accountability at the NPA.

"I charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on key priorities; strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability," said Dr. Prempeh in a Facebook post.

As the head of the regulatory body that oversees Ghana's downstream petroleum sector, Mr. Ntim will oversee the authority's work in licensing, monitoring compliance and resolving complaints.

The Energy Minister believes that the new NPA board chair’s leadership experience makes him well-suited for the post.

“National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr. Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians," Dr. Prempeh stated.