US Sanctions Former Bangladesh Army Chief for ‘Significant Corruption’

On May 20, 2024, the US Department of State announced that former General Aziz Ahmed, who previously served as Chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, has been banned from entering the United States. This decision also affects his immediate family. The US made this move due to Aziz Ahmed's involvement in serious corruption, emphasizing its dedication to fighting corruption and supporting democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

The US Department of State has accused General Aziz Ahmed of engaging in actions that have significantly undermined Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and eroded public trust in governmental processes. A central aspect of these allegations is Ahmed’s interference in public processes to assist his brother in evading accountability for criminal activities. Additionally, Aziz Ahmed is accused of improperly awarding military contracts and accepting bribes in exchange for government appointments, thereby advancing his personal interests at the expense of public trust and governance integrity.

“This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh,” a US government spokesperson stated. By publicly naming Aziz Ahmed, the US shows its support for anti-corruption efforts in Bangladesh, highlighting efforts to increase transparency, improve the business environment, and build capacity to investigate and prosecute financial crimes like money laundering.

The action against Aziz Ahmed is part of a larger US strategy to tackle corruption and human rights violations in Bangladesh. The sanctions were enacted under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. This law allows the US to impose visa restrictions on foreign officials involved in significant corruption or severe human rights violations.

This move follows previous actions by the US Treasury Department. On December 10, 2021, the Treasury imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's elite paramilitary force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and seven of its current and former officers for serious human rights violations. Those sanctioned included current and former RAB chiefs, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Benazir Ahmed, as well as four former Additional Director Generals of Operations: Khan Mohammad Azad, Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, and Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan. The State Department also imposed sanctions on two individuals, Benazir Ahmed and Lt. Col. Miftah Uddin Ahmed, a former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7.

The sanctions on Aziz Ahmed came shortly after US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, visited Bangladesh. During his visit, Lu reportedly indicated US support for possibly lifting sanctions against the RAB, according to Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F. Rahman. However, this was contradicted by the Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, who clarified that the sanctions would remain in place as they are intended to change behavior and promote accountability. At a pressbriefing on May 16, 2024, Vedant Patel stated, “Those claims are false. The US is not withdrawing sanctions against the RAB. Sanctions are intended to change behavior and promote accountability.”

The designation of Aziz Ahmed is reportedly just the beginning of a broader campaign by the US State Department to sanction additional Bangladeshi officials. Reliable sources suggest that at least two dozen higher officials, including military officers, government secretaries, former intelligence chiefs, ruling party ministers, and politicians, are under special surveillance and may soon be added to the US sanctions list for similar reasons.

The US sanctions aim to pressure these individuals and the Bangladeshi government to address corruption and human rights abuses more effectively. These measures reflect a strategic approach by the US to promote good governance and accountability in Bangladesh, using diplomatic and economic tools to foster change.

The sanctions on high-ranking officials like Aziz Ahmed have significant implications for US-Bangladesh relations. While the US continues to support Bangladesh's development through various programs aimed at improving governance and transparency, these sanctions highlight a critical area of contention: the Bangladeshi government’s handling of corruption and human rights issues.

Despite the tensions these actions may cause, they also present an opportunity for the Bangladeshi government to demonstrate a commitment to reform. By addressing the issues that prompted the sanctions, Bangladesh can strengthen its democratic institutions and improve its international standing.

The US Department of State's public designation of former General Aziz Ahmed and his family marks a significant step in the fight against corruption in Bangladesh. This action underscores the US's commitment to promoting accountability and reinforcing democratic institutions. As the United States prepares to sanction additional Bangladeshi officials, the broader implications for governance, the rule of law, and US-Bangladesh relations remain profound.

The ongoing surveillance and potential sanctions on other high-ranking officials further highlight the US's strategic approach to combating corruption and human rights abuses in Bangladesh. By addressing these issues, Bangladesh has the opportunity to strengthen its democratic institutions and enhance its relationship with the international community, ultimately fostering a more transparent and accountable governance framework.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1