Election 2024: Deception in Political Stratagem: A Case Study of Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia

_Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out - Proverbs 10:9 (ESV)_

The National Patriotic Party (NPP) elects a Muslim presidential candidate in a country of over 70% Christians because the corrupt Mafia thinks he is the only person who can cover up their stinking mess.

Knowing that it would be an uphill task for their non-Christian candidate to win an election in a country of over 70% Christians to occupy the highest office of the land, especially when his performance so far shows he doesn’t have anything special to offer, they sit down to devise a strategy as to how to deceive the Christians to win their votes.

First, Alhaji Bawumia, immediately after his election, goes to meet some of the Muslim leaders in a secret meeting and tells them, “I have been selected because I am a Muslim. Let’s look at what would benefit our people. I am one of you, so support me. Let’s make history in our generation.” But for the person who did the secret recording this wouldn’t have been known.

In a secret meeting, he says to his fellow Muslims “Let’s look at what would benefit our people (Muslims)” but the same person because of his desperation to win the Christian votes is now cunningly behaving as though he cares more about the welfare of the Christians in the country than anyone else.

Again, Alhaji Bawumia deliberately removes the title Alhaji, which is one of the most important titles in the Islamic faith, from his official posters. In actual fact, to become Alhaji is one of the five pillars of Islam. Why would he remove such an important title from his name? Your guess is as good as mine!

Alhaji then goes to church and begins to preach from pulpits and says and does things that are considered haram in the Islamic faith.

Alhaji goes to church and mounts pulpits to quote and misquote scripture in his desperation to hoodwink the Christian community to vote for him. In a church in Accra, during the Easter Resurrection Sunday church service, he cunningly addresses the Christians “My fellow believers,” albeit as a Muslim, he doesn’t believe Jesus Christ died and rose again.

Alhaji Bawumia meets his fellow Muslims during the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr and addresses them “My brothers and sisters.” What a desperate dangerous deceiver! You address Christians as “My fellow believers,” and rather address your fellow Muslims (believers) as “My brothers and sisters” Wow!

Alhaji Bawumia then escalates his deception to a higher level. He then embarks on a state visit to the Vatican City in Rome to visit the Pope, knowing that Catholics constitute a significant population of Christians in the country.

Alhaji then sits down to devise the mother of all deceptions to woo the Christian community. As if any of the Christian presidential aspirants has threatened to tax churches in the country when he becomes the president, Alhaji Bawumia goes to meet the Christian community in Bono and Bono East and promises them he won’t tax the churches, but will incentivize them to do their work. What a dangerous desperate deceiver!

We are waiting to see the day Alhaji will go back to the Vatican to receive a special visa to visit heaven to meet the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ Himself.

Shalom shalom!

Ebo Buckman