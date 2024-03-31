Get Trained Professionally, Stop Celebrity Road Crashes Now!

31.03.2024 LISTEN

Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) are a major cause of death in Ghana with many Ghanaian celebrities as victims unfortunately.

The most recent statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) revealed that 2,276 persons were killed of 14,135 reported road crashes involving 23,998 vehicles in 2023.

Just in this year alone, a total of 2,260 road traffic crashes were reported between January and February 2024. These crashes involved 3,910 vehicles of all categories (Private, Commercial, Motorbikes/Cycles, etc.), which resulted in 2,921 casualties (369 fatalities/deaths and 2,552 injuries).

Regrettably, most of the celebrities died through preventable RTAs in their prime, when they could have achieved greater heights for themselves and for nation state Ghana if they were alive.

Though death is inevitable, for celebrities to be dying through RTAs at the pinnacle of their careers is very devastating.

Ghanaian celebrities who have died through RTAs at the peak of their careers include but not limited to; Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, popularly known as Terry Bonchaka, a hip life artist who died in 2003, after a performance at the University of Ghana. Actress Suzzy Williams, who died in 2005 on the Teshie-Nungua highway. Broadcaster Kwame Owusu Ansah, who died in 2008 on the Tema motorway. Emmanuel Kojo Quayson, popularly known as Vybrant Faya, a dancehall artist who died in 2016 on the N1 highway. Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony, a dancehall artist who died in 2018 on her return from Sunyani to Accra.

Similarly, Ghanaian celebrities who survived RTAs; latest of them is Funny Face, a comedian and actor who crashed into a mother with two children and a motor rider on March 24, 2024, he was charged for drunk and careless driving. Kwami Eugene, a musician who was involved in a car crash in the late hours of 17th March 2024 on the N1 highway. Musician Edem Goget’em was on Sunday, December 10, 2023, involved in a motor accident leading to the death of a woman, he was charged on the counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, and negligently causing harm. In December, 2023, actor Don Little was arrested by the police after allegedly knocking down a motor rider. Others include musician Wendy Shay in 2023, according to reports, a tipper truck rammed into her Jeep Wrangler on the Kwabenya-ACP road. In October, 2023, popular actor Lil Win also survives near-fatal car crash. Musician Quamina MP in 2020, was involved in a serious crash on his way to Akosombo. Yaw Siki of Wope Dodo fame, survived a near fatal crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway in 2013, and musician and politician Obour in 2003 almost met his death when a military car ran into his vehicle and that of his crew members reportedly.

The causes of these crashes are diverse comprising of state of Road, Vehicle condition and the Driver improficiency, however most of the causes can be attributed to driver improficiency, including; improper training, speeding, inexperience, drunk driving, showoffs, distractions and intolerance among others.

Driver improficiency can be traced to almost all the recent RTAs involving our celebrities, which demands immediate attention and decisive action.

I have also observed that, most celebrities are usually gifted vehicles and some of them may not seek for professional driver training before taking full charge of these vehicles. I believe the situation could be curbed if we seek beginner and refresher driving training from professional driving instructors.

Reasons we should train with professional driving instructors; as we all know, driving is an essential life skill. Whether you drive for work or traveling with friends, driving makes life easier and more convenient. However, learning to drive the right way set the foundation for your safety, and that is where professional driving instructors come in.

Learn from a Professional: taking driving lessons with a DVLA certified instructor means that you will be learning from a professional who has the required training, necessary skills and expertise to teach you to drive safely and confidently. A qualified instructor will ensure that you learn the correct defensive driving techniques, which will save you and others on the road.

Get a Solid Foundation: professional driving lessons provide a solid foundation for driving life. Your instructor will teach you the fundamentals of driving, including how to operate the vehicle, how to follow traffic rules, and how to handle different driving situations that will save you in places others will not survive.

Develop Good Habits: professional driving lessons help you develop good driving habits that will serve you well for a lifetime. You will learn to be a defensive driver, which means you will be more aware of potential hazards or dangers on the road and know how to avoid them.

Boost Your Confidence: taking professional driving lessons with a certified instructor can help boost your confidence behind the wheel. You will gain experience and knowledge that will help you feel more in control while driving, which can help reduce nervousness and anxiety.

Save Time and Money: by taking professional driving lessons, you will be less likely to make costly mistakes on the road resulting from crashes and breakdowns. This can also save you both time and money in the long run by avoiding RTAs, fines, and jail terms.

Learn at Your Own Pace: one of the biggest benefits of taking professional driving lessons is that you can learn at your own pace. Your instructor will tailor the lessons to your needs and skill level, allowing you to progress at a comfortable pace.

Practice in Different Conditions: professional driving lessons provide the opportunity to practice driving in different conditions, such as in heavy traffic, on urban roads, hill management, on highways, basic mechanics and in different weather conditions. This helps you gain experience and confidence in a variety of driving situations.

Learn to Drive Safely: safety should always be the top priority when driving. Professional driving lessons teach you to drive safely and responsibly, which helps reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on the road.

Pass Your DVLA Driving Test: taking professional driving lessons with a certified driving instructor can help you better prepare for your driving test. Your instructor will teach you the skills and knowledge necessary to pass the test and obtain your driver's licence.

Become a Better Driver: ultimately, the goal of taking professional driving lessons is to become a better driver. You will gain the knowledge, experience, and confidence necessary to drive safely and responsibly for the rest of your life.

In conclusion, taking driving lessons with a certified instructor offers numerous benefits that will serve you well for a lifetime. Owing to the aforementioned, I am available to offer free refresher course in Defensive Driving for all the celebrity and media personality groups, and I can be contacted via; [email protected]. I also want to appeal to all event organizers and institutions who awards vehicles to individuals and groups to partner professionals in training their vehicle awardees for the safety of all, including politicians who buy cars and motorcycles for their members. Further, I want to appeal to the celebrity and media fraternity to add their voice to support the road safety advocacy efforts of the National Road Safety Authority and other road safety advocates.

By

Marshall KM Bobobee

Transport Consultant & Instructor at Precise Driving School

DVLA National Best Driver Instructor 2022/2023

[email protected]

0542959249