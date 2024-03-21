‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam Mustapha to Fifi Kwetey

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has issued a warning to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, regarding his recent remarks about Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement, released via X on Thursday, March 21, comes in response to an interview Mr Fiavi Kwetey granted Accra-based TV3.

In the interview, the NDC chief scribe reportedly said the flagbearer of the ruling party “has no credibility”.

Mustapha expressed his astonishment at Fifi Kwetey’s audacity to challenge Bawumia’s integrity when he is known as a “talented liar”.

“I’m gobsmacked that you, Fifi Kwetey, has the audacity to use the words; credibility and shame,” remarked the NPP youth leader.

“Our politics will remember you as nothing but a talented liar who rose to fame by lying through your teeth,” Salam Mustapha added.

The NPP Youth Organizer further attacked the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, labelling him as “incurably corrupt” and “not fit for leadership.”

“Have you forgotten your ‘setting the records straight platform’ that you told such unphantomable lies about noble men whose shoes you didn’t qualify to clean?” he questioned.

He further assured that the NPP is prepared to counter any further attacks from the NDC General Secretary Kwetey.

“I give you the best of my assurances that there will be appropriate and proportional responses to your unguarded attacks. Our missile stocks are full and ready to launch!” he stressed.