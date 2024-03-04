Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GCTU holds 33rd matriculation as 3,517 students embark on a journey of ICT excellence

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Education GCTU holds 33rd matriculation as 3,517 students embark on a journey of ICT excellence
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) proudly hosted its 33rd matriculation ceremony on Saturday, February 24th, officially welcoming 3,517 new students to the academic community.

The event marked the initiation of freshers into diverse diploma, degree, master, and doctoral-level programs. Notably, the ceremony introduced the inaugural cohort pursuing innovative ICT programs, including Data Science and Analytics, Cyber Security, Multimedia Technology, Web Application Development, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the assembly, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, reiterated the university's commitment to delivering dynamic and relevant ICT programs.

He emphasized the institution's core values of integrity, excellence, and academic freedom, encouraging students to uphold these principles in their academic journey.

Prof. Afoakwa disclosed that the current matriculation saw a record enrollment, with 3,517 students, constituting approximately 71% of the total admitted students, registering and commencing lectures this academic year.

He expressed pride in this achievement, marking it as the highest enrollment in the university's history.

Highlighting GCTU's commitment to scholarship, he announced the establishment of the GCTU Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills, and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET).

The center aims to enhance ICT learning, foster innovation, and serve as a collaborative space for students, faculty, and industry experts.

"The CITSET will be a dynamic hub for groundbreaking projects, catalyzing entrepreneurship and creativity. It will provide the resources our students need to turn their ideas into reality," Prof. Afoakwa explained.

Prof. AfoakwaProf. Afoakwa

Encouraging students to maximize their GCTU experience, he urged them to engage in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, emphasizing their role as ambassadors for the university.

The matriculation ceremony marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the new cohort, poised to excel in the vibrant ICT landscape fostered by GCTU.

In a speech delivered by Tedros Gator commended the visionary leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Management, and all other stakeholders for shaping the direction and growth of the institution and fostering an environment of excellence and innovation.

According to him, they will learn from renowned scholars, engage in cutting-edge research, and immerse themselves in a vibrant community of learners.

In a speech delivered by Tedros Gator commended the visionary leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Management, and all other stakeholders for shaping the direction and growth of the institution and fostering an environment of excellence and innovation.

According to him, they will learn from renowned scholars, engage in cutting-edge research, and immerse themselves in a vibrant community of learners.

"As fresh ICT, Business, and Engineering students, we would be delving into a world of innovation and creativity. Regardless of this, we have to set a pace in deep thinking and carefully analyze issues. In the words of the Nobel prize winner, Albert Einstein, "Education is not the learning of facts, but training of the mind to think." To this, we must use our intellect and intuition to generate problem-solving skills to aid in the development and progress of our society, our country Ghana, and the world at large; producing the next ELON MUSK, MARK ZUCKERBERG and BILL GATES of our time", he stated.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Members of the AgriConnect Team share lens time with faculty and students at the University of Ghana. The University of Ghana was the first stop on the roadshow to distribute laptops and connectivity to students as well as to sensitize them to the overall benefits of AgriConnect. Tertiary level agriculture students receive laptops and connectivity through Agr...

6 hours ago

Election 2024: EC to conduct voters registration from May 7 to 27 Election 2024: EC to conduct voters’ registration from May 7 to 27

6 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer

6 hours ago

Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-gay bill Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-gay bill

6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Anti-Gay bill: Stand by parliament, Ghanaians, Christian faith and give assent —...

6 hours ago

Dumsor: You talked about Mahama as if he holds the switch — Bawah Mogtati blasts Akufo-Addo amid outages Dumsor: You talked about Mahama as if he holds the switch — Bawah Mogtati blasts...

6 hours ago

GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration

6 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum SHS headteachers, students satisfied with quality and quantity of food being ser...

6 hours ago

Attack on Garu-Bawku-Accra bus escorted by police an act of criminality that should be dealt with — Kusaug Traditional Council Attack on Garu-Bawku-Accra bus escorted by police an act of criminality that sho...

6 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC allegedly force thousands of students to admit cheating, angry parents express frustration 2023 WASSCE: WAEC allegedly force thousands of students to admit cheating, angry...

Just in....
body-container-line