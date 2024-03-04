GCTU holds 33rd matriculation as 3,517 students embark on a journey of ICT excellence

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) proudly hosted its 33rd matriculation ceremony on Saturday, February 24th, officially welcoming 3,517 new students to the academic community.

The event marked the initiation of freshers into diverse diploma, degree, master, and doctoral-level programs. Notably, the ceremony introduced the inaugural cohort pursuing innovative ICT programs, including Data Science and Analytics, Cyber Security, Multimedia Technology, Web Application Development, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the assembly, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, reiterated the university's commitment to delivering dynamic and relevant ICT programs.

He emphasized the institution's core values of integrity, excellence, and academic freedom, encouraging students to uphold these principles in their academic journey.

Prof. Afoakwa disclosed that the current matriculation saw a record enrollment, with 3,517 students, constituting approximately 71% of the total admitted students, registering and commencing lectures this academic year.

He expressed pride in this achievement, marking it as the highest enrollment in the university's history.

Highlighting GCTU's commitment to scholarship, he announced the establishment of the GCTU Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills, and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET).

The center aims to enhance ICT learning, foster innovation, and serve as a collaborative space for students, faculty, and industry experts.

"The CITSET will be a dynamic hub for groundbreaking projects, catalyzing entrepreneurship and creativity. It will provide the resources our students need to turn their ideas into reality," Prof. Afoakwa explained.

Prof. Afoakwa

Encouraging students to maximize their GCTU experience, he urged them to engage in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, emphasizing their role as ambassadors for the university.

The matriculation ceremony marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the new cohort, poised to excel in the vibrant ICT landscape fostered by GCTU.

In a speech delivered by Tedros Gator commended the visionary leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Management, and all other stakeholders for shaping the direction and growth of the institution and fostering an environment of excellence and innovation.

According to him, they will learn from renowned scholars, engage in cutting-edge research, and immerse themselves in a vibrant community of learners.

"As fresh ICT, Business, and Engineering students, we would be delving into a world of innovation and creativity. Regardless of this, we have to set a pace in deep thinking and carefully analyze issues. In the words of the Nobel prize winner, Albert Einstein, "Education is not the learning of facts, but training of the mind to think." To this, we must use our intellect and intuition to generate problem-solving skills to aid in the development and progress of our society, our country Ghana, and the world at large; producing the next ELON MUSK, MARK ZUCKERBERG and BILL GATES of our time", he stated.