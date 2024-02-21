Majority Caucus will welcome a reshuffle of leadership – NPP MP backtracks

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi has expressed the Majority Caucus’s openness to a reshuffle in its leadership.

This statement comes in the wake of Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, dismissing reports hinting at an imminent shift in the majority leadership.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Dr Kissi who was one of the NPP MPs who joined the First Deputy Speaker’s media briefing on Tuesday, said the caucus would welcome any changes after extensive stakeholder consultations between them and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Kissi endorsed the concept of a reshuffle, emphasizing its potential to showcase the capabilities of others and revitalize the government with a diverse range of strengths.

“I am very much in support of reshuffle. I have been in support of it for close to two years. I am of the opinion that when we do reshuffle, it gives other people the opportunity to exhibit what they know and their talents,” Dr Kissi backtracked.

“But what came [on Tuesday, February 20] I think is a matter of us waiting to hear a bit more interaction with the government and the party if what some members are hearing is true or not. But as it stands I must be very clear that at any point in time, not everybody in the majority agrees to one part or the other, but when you sit down as a caucus then a decision is taken we will all follow what decisions are taken.

“And I think that we are ready to work with the leadership of the party and government to see the way forward. We will be in support of whatever will be the interest of the party,” he stated.

Earlier news reports indicated that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, will be replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader.

The reports further added that Frank Annoh Dompreh, the present Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri will ascend to the role of Deputy Majority Leader, thereby creating space for Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.

Also, Patricia Appiagyei was named as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip with the position of Second Deputy Chief Whip being offered to Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra.

But in what can be said to be a parliamentary revolt, Mr Osei-Owusu who also doubles as the Bekwai MP said the Caucus has not contemplated any such moves.