Over 1,400 seek licences, accreditation from Cyber Security Authority

In its efforts to build a secure and resilient digital ecosystem in Ghana, over 1,400 individuals and organisations have applied for licences and accreditation from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) since the commencement of the country's cybersecurity regulatory regime in March 2023.

According to figures released by the CSA, as of February 19, 2024 it had received applications from 1,137 Cybersecurity Professionals, 194 Cybersecurity Service Providers and 52 Cybersecurity establishments.

While some have received provisional approval pending final licencing, many applications are still being processed.

Speaking about the numbers in a statement released on Tuesday, February 20, the CSA said it is "fully committed to enforcing the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020(Act 1038) regarding its mandate to regulate CSPs, CEs and CPs."

It added that entities providing cybersecurity services without the requisite licence or accreditation "do so in contravention of Act 1038 and will face the full rigours of the law."

To further assist applicants and ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations, the CSA has established a licencing and accreditation clinic at its Accra headquarters.

The clinic will operate every Thursday until the end of the first quarter of 2024 to help those qualifying but facing difficulties completing their online applications.

The CSA says it is also collaborating with the Public Procurement Authority and Judicial Service to guarantee that only licenced and accredited CSPs, CEs and CPs provide cybersecurity services to public institutions or participate in matters before the courts.

Through its enforcement actions and partnerships, the CSA aims to build "a secured and resilient digital ecosystem pursuant to section 3d) of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038)".