2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43

Transparency International has released its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) highlighting the level of corruption in every country.

In the latest index, Ghana has maintained its score of 43 from the previous release.

The score of 43 is an indication that corruption remains a key problem facing Ghana and must be addressed.

“Ghana maintains its score of 43 in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International.

“The higher the score, the lower a country’s risk to corruption. The highest number being 100,” the Office of the Special Prosecutor said in a post on X on Tuesday, January 30.

In its post, the OSP said it is determined to fight corruption to hold the line of integrity.

The Office further calls on the public for support in its bid to deal with corruption.

“Holding the line of integrity. Together we stand. Stronger institutions and an alert public can triumph over corruption,” the OSP said.

It is important to note that Ghana with its score of 43 performed better than 39 other Sub-Saharan African countries including Burkina Faso (41), South Africa (41), Côte d’Ivoire (40), Tanzania (40), and Lesotho (39).

While even countries including Mauritius (51), Namibia (49), Sao Tome and Principe (45) performed better than Ghana.

The majority of African countries, however, continued to perform poorly, preserving the region’s continuously low average score of 33 out of 100 from prior years.

Despite facing challenges since he was sworn in as Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has always assured that he will do his best to make corruption a costly venture.